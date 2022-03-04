Salvation Army in need of food donations

Audrey Easterling is counting on Glynn County’s history of generosity as she seeks help in replenishing the shelves at the Salvation Army office at 1625 Reynolds St.
“Glynn County doesn’t like to hear somebody’s hungry,’’ said Easterling, manager of the Salvation Army’s food pantry. “They feed them.”
The shelves aren’t bare, but it wouldn’t take much to empty them. She always has bags of food ready for those the Salvation Army serves, small bags for singles and larger bags for families. In the case of large families, she hands over several bags.
They contain vegetables, cereal, macaroni and cheese mix, rice, beans and other items.
“I give meat when we have it,’’ she said.
By that she means frozen meat that can be combined with the other items to make nutritious meals, but for those on the street, she needs canned meat, including tuna, Vienna sausage and similar food.
Inflation that is no more than an irritant for many can force the formerly self-sufficient to seek assistance.
“I’ve been seeing a lot more families coming in needing food,’’ Easterling said.
With rent and utilities going up, less money is available to spend on food. But a dollar doesn’t buy nearly as many groceries as it did a few months ago, which also leaves people short of food.
“Dollar Tree is now a dollar twenty-five,’’ Easterling said, noting it is a store where people often shop for hygiene products and other essentials.
Easterling stressed the Salvation Army provides hygiene products for males and females, including soap, shampoo, toilet tissue, deodorant and other products.
She displayed two plastic storage boxes filled with small bars of soap and bottles of shampoo.
“People on vacation bring soaps and shampoo from the hotel,’’ she said.
Easterling said the Salvation Army prefers food that people can prepare easily and quickly.
The list of most sought after items are: Hamburger Helper, Chicken Helper, Tuna Helper, macaroni-and-cheese mix, spaghetti sauce and noodles, peanut butter, jelly, cereal, instant oatmeal and grits, powdered milk, canned ravioli, 2- and 5-pound bags of rice, dried beans, cookies, crackers, Pop Tarts and canned meat such as tuna, Vienna sausage, chicken, salmon and sardines.
Anyone who wishes to donate may do so between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 1625 Reynolds St.
Call 912-265-9381 for more information.