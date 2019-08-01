When people think of the Salvation Army, images of red kettles and Santa Claus ringing bells come to mind. However, it might be unknown to some that the charity organization’s primary function is as a Christian ministry.
That’s why Alphonso Hughes Jr. said he “immediately felt at home” when he first got involved with the Salvation Army at the age of 15.
His desire to be a minister stretches back to his early childhood years.
“I always knew I wanted to be a pastor,” Hughes said. “I didn’t know what that looked like at the age of 8, but I knew it was an answer to God’s call for me.”
The 27-year-old Mississippi native recently moved from Virginia to become the new commanding officer of the Brunswick unit of the Salvation Army.
After attending the University of Mississippi for several years, Hughes left to begin his ministry career working as a youth outreach coordinator for the Salvation Army in Anniston, Ala. He later graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville, Tenn.
To the best of his knowledge, Hughes said he is the first African American, single commanding officer of a Salvation Army unit. As a single commanding officer, he admittedly feels anxious about his new role in a new city, even though single commanding officers are becoming more commonplace in the Salvation Army’s ranks.
“As a single officer, you are expected to do by yourself what two officers would normally do,” Hughes said. “And coming to a place you don’t know brings nerves as well.”
But it’s the faith in him, put forth by not just his superiors but also God, that has Hughes excited to begin making a positive impact on the community.
“I know we’re going to do great things here at the Salvation Army in Brunswick, and I’m excited to be a part of it,” Hughes said.
Before laying out concrete goals for the unit under his command, Hughes said he would like to sort out some internal affairs and get their shelter fully-staffed and up and running again. He also said he wants to spend time strategizing ways to help homeless members of the community, and he plans to continue the unit’s ongoing cooperation with local charities.
In any case, it’s evident that Hughes brings with him the robust spirit of service that the Salvation Army embodies.
“No matter where you go, our mission is the same,” Hughes said. “That is, to meet human needs, in Christ’s name, without discrimination.”