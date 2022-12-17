The iconic Salvation Army bells have fallen silent in Glynn County because of a resurgence of COVID-19.
Capt. John Dillingham, who is in charge of the Salvation Army’s Brunswick office, said he, a driver and another staff member have been diagnosed with the highly contagious virus that struck first in the U.S. in January 2020.
“We got hit pretty hard,’’ Dillingham said.
He and the other staff members handle the placement of the kettles at the Walmart Supercenter, Walmart Neighborhood Market, Chick-fil-A and other locations around Glynn County.
“We retest Monday. If I test negative, I can get back to work wearing a mask,’’ he said. “I’m prayerful that the results will be negative.”
If so, the kettles and bell ringers will be back Monday afternoon, he said.
Dillingham said he is being very cautious because, “I couldn’t live with myself if I gave this to someone else,” but he didn’t want the community to think the Salvation Army had simply walked away from its annual fundraising effort.
Dillingham said he fell ill Monday morning and drove to Waycross to the physician he had seen while he was head of the office there. Upon testing positive, he was prescribed medications to help in his recovery.
In spite of taking all the recommended vaccines and boosters, this is the third time Dillingham has had COVID, and it’s the worse case so far, he said.
Although he began feeling better Friday, Dillingham said, he still has a “terrible headache.”