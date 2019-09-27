Salvages begin pumping oil from shipwrecked Golden Ray

Work is underway to remove some 300,000 gallons of fuel from the shipwrecked Golden Ray, the first stage in the colossal effort to remove the overturned freighter from the St. Simons Sound, according to salvaging project’s Unified Command.
Operations began Wednesday to pump fuel from the tanks inside the 656-foot ship, which overturned on its port side between St. Simons and Jekyll islands in the early morning hours of Sept. 8 as it was heading out to sea with a cargo of some 4,200 vehicles. Fuel onboard the Golden Ray is being pumped off the ship and onto a barge, said U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Lauren Dean.
Dean said it is too early speculate on how long this phase of the project will take, noting that safety of the workers, the environment and the public will dictate how fast the work can proceed. Removing the fuel accomplishes two things: eliminating it as a further threat to the surrounding marine environment; and lessening the load onboard the ship in preparations for re-floating it, she said. Unified Command has previously stated it hopes to remove the ship in one piece, a task that is still several months away from being achieved.
Unified Command terms the process of removing the onboard oil as lightering, a maritime term that describes “the process of removing oil or other hazardous chemicals from a compromised vessel to another vessel to prevent oil from spilling into the surrounding waters,” according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Lightering also is employed “to reduce a vessel’s draft,” according to NOAA.
“Lightering operations have commenced as of Wednesday,” Petty Officer Dean said. “It’s in the very initial phases. I can’t really give a timeline to remove this fuel from the vessel, but they are working diligently. It’s a very dangerous operation, just to get these crews in there to be able to do this. We are focusing on the safety of the personnel and getting this done as quickly and as safely as possible.”
Crews had been working last week to clear the vessel and the air inside of it of contaminants in order to create a safe working environment. On Wednesday, crews could be seen from the Jekyll Island side of the sound rappelling into a hole in the starboard side of the ship’s hull. Such crews employed skimming equipment to siphon some 4,900 gallons of oily water from inside the engine compartment this week. Crews also used the ship’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning system to clear the air inside, Unified Command said.
All total, some 350 folks are involved in the Unified Command effort to salvage the ship and to address pollutants that spill from it, Dean said. The effort also involves nearly 70 boats. Among the ships on scene in the sound is the NRC Liberty, a 121-foot “anti-pollution” ship, according to the international shipping traffic app, MarineTraffic.
NRC is an acronym for the Coast Guard’s National Response Center, which is “the national communication center for reporting oil ... discharges in the environment.” A spokesman at Unified Command could not comment on the NRC Liberty’s role in the effort.
Salvagers are removing the oil from the Golden Ray through a process known as hot-tapping. Hot tapping is a process in which workers establish a safe, secure connection “either by drilling or cutting” into a pressurized fuel tank or fuel pipe. An insulated pipe was inserted inside a hole in the starboard-side hull of the Golden Ray, through which oil is being pumped from the ship to a barge below as part of the hot-tapping procedure, Unified Command said.
Meanwhile, environmental crews from the Unified Command continue to identify new oil and pollutant releases in the waters surrounded the Golden Ray. Unified Command reported locating “oil impacted areas” Wednesday on the west bank of the Back River. Oil impacts also have been detected in the Frederica and MacKay rivers, as well as on Bird, Lanier, Quarantine islands, the Unified Command has reported this week.
The oil impacts are being combatted with pollutant-absorbent booms and surface barrier booms, some 5,400 feet of it to date, according to Unified Command. Skimmer boats also are being used to siphon oily water.
Folks from the Altamaha Riverkeeper organization also are monitoring the marsh and detecting signs of oil impacts throughout inland waters and the marsh. The environmental advocacy group for the river and its estuary has recruited University of Georgia marine biologists to take water samples in impacted areas, said Fletcher Sams, Executive Director of the Altamaha Riverkeeper.
Results of UGA’s initial tests will be completed within the next few days, he said. The Riverkeeper is meeting daily with Unified Command’s environmental impact crews to compare notes, Fletcher said. Fletcher said the Coast Guard has identified up to 6 miles of “oiled shoreline,” but he believes the impact may be even greater.
“We are still mapping new impacts almost every day,” Sams said.
The Glynn County Health Department and the Coastal Health District recommend folks take precautions in local waters as a result of pollutant impacts from the Golden Ray. But the health department’s current status for swimming and fishing is “OK,” according to its website.
Anyone who spots oily substances in local waters is urged to avoid contact with it. The Unified Command and the Altamaha Riverkeeper encourage residents who spot oil impacts in local waters and marshes to report it to the NRC at 1-800-424-8802.