A final cut will soon split what is left of the shipwrecked Golden Ray in half, leaving two more sections to lift and remove from the waters of the St. Simons Sound.
As the VB 10,000 crane vessel moved into place Monday astride the half-submerged wreckage, Unified Command offered a frank assessment of the very real possibility that still more oil pollution may result from this crucial homestretch of the salvage operation. Thousands of gallons of oil leaked from Section 6 after the VB 10,000 severed it from the shipwreck late last month, fouling beaches, marsh habitat and Johnson Rocks on St. Simons Island’s south end.
Unified Command can only prepare for the next phase with the assumption that there is more oil where that came from, said U.S. Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command.
“As long as the wreck is in the sound, it remains a threat to the environment,” Himes said. “And our response has always been geared toward mitigating that threat. The potential for oil discharges will remain until the last section is loaded onto a dry dock and removed. As long as we are removing the wreck, the possibility for discharges will continue. It can potentially happen again.”
Dozens of pollution control workers have shoveled up hundreds of bags of oiled sand since July 31, when oil began washing up on the island’s southern shores the day after salvors separated Section 6, Himes said. While there are no exact figures on how much oil washed ashore, cleanup crews on the water collected some 2,300 gallons of oil, according to figures Unified Command released Sunday. This oil was collected by oil-skimmer boats, barge pump systems and V-shaped current busters, operating inside and outside of the environmental protection barrier that surrounds the salvage site.
Crews on the water also have collected hundreds of bags of oil-soiled absorbent boom inside and outside of the EPB, Himes said.
Cleanup crews continue to treat heavily-oiled marsh grasses on the southwest corner of St. Simons Island with sphagnum moss product, Himes said. The sphagnum moss coats the oil to prevent it from spreading to other vegetation or wildlife while natural breakdown occurs.
Thin fuel sheens have been detected in the waters around the ship wreckage, Himes said.
Cleanup workers have found no significant amount of oiled sand or tar balls on St. Simons Island’s beaches in recent days, Himes said. “As shocking as it was to see the shoreline effects of the discharge, it was impressive to see just how rapidly they could remove oil from the amenity beaches on St. Simons Island.”
Those beaches were fouled after a cloud of oil leaking from Section 6 was sucked beneath the EPB’s surface boom on the swift currents of the outgoing tide. It was the worst of several incidents in which oil breached the EPB on the sound’s rapid tidal currents, usually occurring after a section was separated from the shipwreck.
Lesser oil spills stymied efforts to raise Section 6 in ensuing days. An oil venting pipe that salvors plugged Aug. 6 was the main source of the leak, Himes said. Section 6 was raised and loaded onto a dry dock barge Friday morning. On Saturday, tugboats towed the barge and its 3,695-metric-ton cargo up the Brunswick River to a dismantling site at 615 Bay St. on the East River in Brunswick.
There it joined Section 3, which was removed last month and also rests aboard a dry dock barge at the dismantling site. These two sections, and the two that remain in the sound, will all be cut up into smaller chunks of several hundred tons each at the local site before being transported to the Modern American Recycling Services facility in Gibson, La.
Meanwhile, salvors began preparing the VB 10,000 for its last cut into the shipwrecked Golden Ray.
The 255-foot-tall, twin-hulled VB 10,000 began cutting operations in November. The crane vessel employs a system of winches, wire rigging and pulleys to power a massive cutting chain up through the shipwreck, tearing through the steel exterior and 12 interior decks by force of tension.
Six sections have been cut away and removed.
The Golden Ray was 656 feet long when it overturned Sept. 8, 2019, while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles. The Golden Ray carried an estimated 380,000 gallons of fuel in its tanks when it capsized. Two massive oil discharges occurred in the weeks following the crash, thick oil flowing from open side vents in the Golden Ray’s hull.
Salvors pumped some 327,000 gallons of fuel from the shipwreck in final months of the 2019. Several significant oil discharges have occurred during previous cutting operations.
With the VB 10,000 back astride the wreckage, salvors are testing equipment, conducting inspections and preparing for one last cut. Section 4 is about 80 feet long and weighs an estimated 4,909 metric tons, Himes said. Section 5 is about 74 feet long and weighs an estimated 3,800 metric tons, he said.
“We don’t yet have a timeline for when the next cut will start,” Himes said.
Fletcher Sams, Executive Director of the Altamaha Riverkeeper, is hoping the worst is over for this vital estuary. Hoping, but not confident.
“I’m pretty concerned,” Sams said. “I’m not sure if anyone knows just how much oil was spilled, where the remaining oil is, or how much oil is left. I would be very happy to be wrong in my belief that there is more oil on board.”
Unified Command consists of the U.S. Coast Guard, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and Gallagher Marine Systems. It is responsible for ensuring that the salvage operation adheres to the environmental protection standards of the federal Oil Pollution Act of 1990.
“As part of our planning we know what was done in terms of oil lightering and everything that has happened since,” Himes said. “But it’s still an estimation, which makes it a scenario. And we’re always planning for the worst scenario, to make sure we have the personnel in place to match any response that’s needed.”