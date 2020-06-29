Salt Aer Studio provides a tranquil respite

The first thing one notices when entering Salt AER Studios, a boutique wellness studio on Glynn Avenue, in Brunswick, is the calmness. From the tranquil lavender and blue hues, to the whimsical sea life painted on the walls by Brunswick artist Ed Hose, everything is calm, cheerful, relaxing and peaceful.
Salt AER Studios, opened just prior to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, is now open and can provide wellness services for the entire family. They offer classes in a multitude of disciplines. Both private and group sessions are available, although currently numbers are limited to allow for social distancing.
Owner Elisabeth Ruff, a former Glynn County school teacher, has been dreaming of having her own studio “forever.” Her vision was to create a place where the whole family can come to breathe, create and strengthen.
Wellness is the name of the game, and at its core is physical fitness. Salt AER Studios offers classes in a variety of disciplines, including yoga, yoga in aerial hammocks, barre, HIIT (high intensity interval training), suspension training (TRX style) and virtual fitness.
The extensive menu of class offerings includes – Vinyasa Flow, Restorative Yoga, Yoga Nidra in the Aerial Hammocks, Chair Yoga, Power Yoga, Aerial Yoga, Kids Aerial Yoga, Salty Yoga, Salty Meditation, Barre, Gentle Barre, Yin, and virtual fitness.
Other services include various wellness practices such as halotherapy (dry salt therapy). Salt Aer Studios has a salt room with zero-gravity chairs, floors and walls of Himalayan salt imported from Pakistan, and low-lighting that makes spending a session a relaxing event. Salt therapy, Ruff said, can help with relaxation, anxiety and depression, lung health, allergies/sinus and skin issues like psoriasis and eczema.
“When you’re in the salt room, the halotherapy machine takes sodium chloride (salt) and grinds it into a fine mist, which then circulates throughout the room,” she said.
There’s even a separate salt room for pets, who can find relief for similar symptoms. Other wellness modalities offered include massage, acupuncture, Reiki, reflexology, crystal sound bowls, and a meditation pod, known as the Somadome.
The Somadome is billed as the “world’s first meditation dome.” Occupants sit in an enclosed egg-shaped chair and participate in 20-minute meditation sessions, which can be guided or unguided. Everything, from the type of meditation, to the temperature inside the dome, is controlled by the participant. The Somadome combines ancient healing practices with modern technology to promote stress relief, vitality and mind/body alignment.
According to the Salt AER Studios website, “Somadome offers different meditation tracks each targeting a specific goal, such as healing, focus, love or overcoming various obstacles. The experience is choreographed to immerse one in a synergistic environment that uses LED color therapy, binaural beat meditation, and energy healing microcrystalline tiles for optimal restoration. The Somadome also shields from cell phone and other EMF/electronic device emissions, allowing your body’s natural alignment to be restored.”
“In addition to our classes, we also do small group events, like bachelorette parties, birthday parties and girls’ night out,” Ruff said.
One of the differences about Salt AER Studios is that children are welcome. Day camp is offered and includes a children’s gym and creative arts, along with other activities. In the children’s gym, the brightly colored walls are filled with sensory activities, climbing walls, an obstacle course and reading niches. Upstairs, a spacious craft room inspires both children and adults to allow their imaginations to carry them away. In addition, having an on-site children’s room allows busy parents to bring their children along when they visit Salt AER Studios.
In addition to the loft-like craft room on the second floor, this is also where the treatment room for massages and other therapies, is found. Painted in soothing, soft purple, the room is as cozy and luxurious – the perfect spot for letting cares melt away.