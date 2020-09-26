Businesses in the Golden Isles will have to recalibrate their cash registers Oct. 1.
The 1 percent Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax will expire Sept. 30, lowering the local sales tax from the current 7 percent to 6 percent — at least for the foreseeable future.
Typically a referendum goes to the voters for consideration of renewal of the penny tax before the existing tax expires.
The tax is usually an easy sell to voters because a large percentage of the tax, which generates millions each year, is paid by tourists visiting or passing through the Golden Isles.
Businesses benefitting from the tourism industry, including those that provide lodging, meals, fuel, entertainment and other recreational and educational activities, all help generate revenue that goes into local coffers for a variety of projects such as road and drainage improvements, new vehicles, equipment, parks and recreation.
Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey said he had hoped the voters would have already had a chance to consider a new referendum, but that decision is in the hands of the Glynn County Commission.
County commissioners voted to remove a referendum from the November ballot in April, saying the timing was bad. There was too much uncertainty about the economy with the COVID-19 pandemic to ask voters to consider a five-year SPLOST that would generate $110 million for capital improvement projects, they decided.
“I was hoping one would start up again,” Harvey said. “You can fund a lot of things with the revenue.”
Ralph Staffins, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce, said his organization has reached out to members and the business community to remind them to charge only a 6 percent sales tax beginning next month.
Staffins said he doesn’t expect a surge in sales for big-ticket items like vehicles just because the sales tax is a penny lower. He said about 52 percent of the revenue generated from the SPLOST tax is paid by visitors.
He predicted the business community will support another sales tax referendum if the project list appeals to enough voters.
“The chamber is certainly pro-SPLOST with the right projects,” he said.
A referendum asking voters if they support continuing the 1 percent Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax will be on the Nov. 3 ballot.