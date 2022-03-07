Camden County commissioners met Friday to make the first appointments to a spaceport authority at a special called meeting.
Before the vote, commissioners were accused by spaceport opponents of making the appointments in an attempt to circumvent a special election to determine the future of Spaceport Camden.
Tuesday’s referendum asks voters if county commissioners should be allowed to spend any more taxpayer dollars to establish a spaceport. But if a spaceport authority was given the power to complete the transaction with Union Carbide to buy the 4,000-acre tract as the launch site, the referendum would be a meaningless straw vote regardless of the outcome.
State Rep. Steven Sainz, R-Woodbine, released a statement online Friday after the meeting in response to the county commission’s decision to appoint members to the authority. Commission Chairman Gary Blount and commissioners Lannie Brant and Chuck Clark voted for the appointments. Commissioners Trevor Readdick and Ben Casey voted against the motion.
The legislation to create a spaceport authority was intended to be used if a company came into Camden County to operate an active venture, Sainz said.
In response to the commission’s vote at the special meeting, Sainz said he informed County Commission Chairman Gary Blount, “that if this is the case, it would be out of the intention of the legislation.
“To me, if the Camden County voters decide that Spaceport Camden should proceed to allowing this purchase to happen, it is between the voters and county commissioners,” he said. “However, if there is a referendum vote that signifies the county commissioners cannot purchase this property, I will not stand aside and see this piece of legislation created a few years ago be utilized in a way that allows the county to ignore the votes” of his constituents.
He reminded commissioners the same people voting in the special election put them in office too and “because I have tremendous respect for our county commission.”
But Sainz promised to “act immediately” to introduce local legislation to sunset the spaceport authority if voters choose to abandon the project and commissioners attempt to circumvent the vote.