State Rep. Steven Sainz introduced legislation Tuesday designed to end Camden County’s attempts to establish a spaceport.
In a news release after the legislation was introduced, Sainz, R-Woodbine, explained why he made the move.
“An overwhelming 72% of citizens who voted requested that the Camden County Commission not purchase the property intended for the development of a Spaceport Camden Industrial Park,” he said. “Unfortunately, a few days prior to voters exercising a right guaranteed to them by our state constitution, Camden County commissioners on a vote of 3 to 2 voted to activate the Camden County Spaceport Authority.”
The authority was created in 2019 through local legislation by the General Assembly at the request of Camden County commissioners.
“The function of the authority was to act as a facilitator for an active venture on what was communicated would be an immediately pending private partnership,” Sainz said. “Camden’s state legislative delegation, of which I am a member, did not create this authority to allow the county to have an option to circumvent the clear will of local voters.”
Sainz said he promised voters before the referendum vote that he would “use every tool available” to ensure their vote was respected, regardless of the outcome. He said there is still time during the ongoing legislative session for the bill to be approved by both the House and Senate.
“Though I support the goals behind the economic development project, I stand by this promise, and the best way to make sure Camden citizens are respected is to abolish the remaining vehicle the commissioners seem to feel they have to purchase the property,” he said. “Therefore, (Tuesday’s) legislation will repeal, not modify, the Camden Spaceport Authority.”
Sainz said he has worked the past two years to make sure integrity is brought back to Georgia elections and “cannot stand by while there are actions to circumvent what the Superior Court of the Brunswick Circuit has determined to be a legitimate referendum.”
Sainz acknowledged the time and effort made by Camden County officials to establish a spaceport. Supporters believe a spaceport will bring high-tech jobs and establish Camden County as a hub for the aerospace industry in Georgia.
The county was granted a launch site operator’s license in December by the Federal Aviation Administration under the condition the county purchase the 4,000-acre tract owned by Union Carbide, or negotiate a lease agreement or a site access agreement.
“I understand those supporting the spaceport project are disheartened by this decision,” Sainz said. “I know that many in our community, which I greatly respect, still have confidence Spaceport Camden could bring meaningful economic opportunity.”
Spaceport opponents argue the county spent more than $10.3 million on the project and they have no idea how much more it could cost taxpayers to close on the property deal and build the infrastructure needed to launch rockets from the site.
Opponents mounted a petition drive to hold the March 8 special election to stop county commissioners from closing on a deal for the property. They expressed environmental concerns about the launch site owned by Union Carbide, as well as public safety concerns for residents living on Cumberland and Little Cumberland islands.
Sainz said the decision to introduce the legislation Tuesday was simply to follow the will of the people.
“As your legislator, I do not have access to any of the classified information on Spaceport Camden to make a direct determination on the project’s current merits,” he said. “However, no opportunity can be so good that public officials can forget their accountability to those whom they represent, myself included.”
Megan Derosiers, president and CEO of the environmental organization One Hundred Miles, expressed hope the bill to dissolve the authority will end the county commission’s quest for a spaceport.
“Rep. Sainz has shown that, in response to his constituents, he is willing to change course on actions he took in the past to support Spaceport Camden,” she said. “The voters want the county commissioners to follow his lead and stop moving the project forward.”