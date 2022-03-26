State Sen. Sheila McNeill is not refusing to support local legislation that would disband the Camden County Spaceport Authority, according to her spokeswoman Leslie Manoukia.
Instead, McNeill, R-Brunswick, wants the process for local legislation to be followed. That policy includes two town hall meetings and a meeting among the state legislators representing Camden County to draft the special legislation.
“He’s aware of this policy,” Manoukia said. “He just jumped out on his own.”
Sainz, however, said that is not the case.
He said a notice to introduce H.B. 1590 was published in the county’s legal organ on March 17.
“The local legislative delegation can request a local government provide additional forums for citizens to voice opinions on legislation and/or require a unanimous vote of the local government,” Sainz said.
“While some counties do have specific delegation rules filed with the appropriate committee, a review of the last 10 years shows no rules filed in either chamber for Camden County. This means the procedure of introduction is based on the unanimous consent of the delegation members in the respective chamber.”
Sainz introduced local legislation to disband the spaceport authority in response to the appointment of five members by Camden County commissioners for the first time on March 11, days before 72% of voters in a special election told county commissioners they could not spend any more money to close on a deal to purchase the launch site from Union Carbide.
Sainz said the spaceport authority was intentionally crafted with very limited powers, including no ability to bond.
“If private investment in a Spaceport Project became real, it could be acted on like every other local economic development project, through Camden’s Joint Development Authority, which does have bonding ability,” Sainz said.
“The only difference is that the JDA has board representation from all local governments in Camden, unlike the Spaceport Authority, which is controlled by Camden.”
The Spaceport Authority made sense when commissioners were spending county tax to bring the project to fruition, but a project controlled by private investment would be better placed with an authority with representation by all affected local governments and professional economic development staff.