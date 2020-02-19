Today’s veteran: Pete Gardner, 57
Born: Rockport, Maine
Residence: St. Marys
Service: Navy, 22 years
Duties: Nuclear engineer
Rank: Chief petty officer
Recognitions: Global War on Terrorism Service Medal; Sea Service Medal (four times); Meritorious Unit Citation; Navy Achievement Medal (four times); Battle Efficiency Ribbon (three times); Good Conduct Medal (five times); National Defense Service Medal; Marksman Medal
Duty stations: Scotland; New York; Groton Naval Base, Conn.; Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay; Orlando and aboard USS Andrew Jackson; USS Tennessee; USS Maine; USS Louisiana and USS Rhode Island
His story: Pete Gardner qualified academically for some of the nation’s top universities, but he failed to show up to any interviews during his senior year in high school.
Gardner said he didn’t want his mother to struggle financially to pay for his college education so he decided to try to qualify for the Coast Guard Academy — until he learned there was a two-year waiting list.
He went to an Air Force recruiter who took one look at Gardner’s long hair and clothes, and told him, “We don’t want anyone like you.”
He was greeted with a different reaction when he met with a Navy recruiter, who looked at his test scores. The recruiter convinced Gardner to try to qualify for training as a nuclear engineer and to serve aboard submarines. Gardner accepted the offer because it meant more money.
He spent his first year at Great Lakes Naval Base, where he was required to graduate in the top half of his class in electronics school. He made the cut and went to Orlando for six months of what was considered among the most difficult academic curriculums in the nation. Only 50 percent of the class would make the cut.
“I didn’t have to study in high school,” Gardner said.
Orlando presented a challenge. “I had to study so hard. I was afraid of failing.”
Garder said he barely graduated in the top half of that class, but he was the first one to qualify in a six-month training course on a prototype reactor.
“The nuclear physics all made sense,” he said.
After completing his training, Gardner was assigned to the crew of the USS Andrew Jackson, a ballistic missile submarine.
“She was awesome,” he said. “We had fires, flooding. Stuff happened.”
He did seven patrols aboard the old “41 For Freedom” submarine before assigned to the crew of the USS Tennessee, the first Ohio-class submarine to arrive at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay.
The Tennessee had “little idiosyncrasies” that Gardner said he had to learn.
“We were starting something new,” he said.
He stayed at Kings Bay for his next duty assignment, working on nuclear repairs needed on base for the next three years.
Gardner said he volunteered to be part of the crew of the USS Maine when it was under construction because it was named after his home state.
“It was awesome,” he said. “She’s my baby. I was there when the first reactor was loaded.”
He served aboard the Maine five years before assigned to the crew of the USS Louisiana, the last Ohio-class submarine built.
He was on shore duty at Kings Bay when the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania occurred. He was assigned to an anti terrorism unit at Kings Bay.
Gardner said he never planned to make the Navy a career when he enlisted right out of high school, but it turned out to be a great decision.
“It was never the game plan,” he said. “It exceeded my expectations. I didn’t realize I’d have a passion for nuclear physics.”
