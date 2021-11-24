The Harvey Gamage, a sailing school vessel, will be ported at the Brunswick Landing Marina the next two weeks for planned maintenance.
The 131-foot schooner sails up and down the Eastern seaboard and through the Caribbean each year with a crew including nine professional crew members, four adult chaperones and 22 youth trainees — all high school students.
When the ship returns to Brunswick a year from now, 22 local high school students will have an opportunity to engage in a classroom experience they could have never expected thanks to an agreement with the Brunswick marina.
“We are excited to announce a partnership with Schooner Harvey Gamage to bring the sail training opportunity to the high school students in our area,” said Michael Torras, the marina manager. “Starting next year at this time, we hope to be able to send 22 of our local students out to sea for a week.”
Torras said students are already being recruited to be part of the crew.
“If you are a high school guidance counselor or teacher or administrator, I encourage you to reach out to the Gamage to create this life changing opportunity for your students,” he said.
Sara Vanderleest, the ship’s second mate, said the ship will head to Charleston, S.C., after it leaves Brunswick.
Vanderleest said students learn to apply many lessons they learned in the classroom while they are at sea.
Programs aboard the vessel are designed for both high school and college students and are fully accredited. Subjects taught aboard the ship include marine science, maritime history, maritime literature, creative writing, mathematics and navigation.
Unlike some port calls, Vanderleest said the current stop in Brunswick is all work and no dock tours will be offered. But Vanderleest said the crew is more than willing to answer any questions about the ship.
Alex Agnew, the ship’s executive director, said Brunswick’s location, excellent harbor and warm reception are several reasons why the ship chose to end its voyage here.
“We love Brunswick and Glynn County because it feels like we are welcome here,” Agnew said. “Our fellow mariners in the marina and the staff at Brunswick Landing Marina immediately offered their support, and as a nonprofit, that is crucial to us.”
For more information about being a student on the ship, call Agnew at 207-450-5363 or write aagnew@sailingshipsmaine.org, or contact Torras, Brunswick Landing Marina, at michael@ torrasproperties.com.