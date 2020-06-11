Maverick drifters come sailing through the St. Simons Sound to drop anchor in Brunswick’s East River all the time.
Under typical circumstances, the shaggy-haired man in black probably would not have turned more than a few heads as he moored his boat across from Mary Ross Park. And when he took his dingy over to the Brunswick Marina to fill a couple of jerrycans with diesel, well, sailors do that all the time.
Not this time. Not with demonstrations taking place all day June 4 on the nearby courthouse steps. Not with the nation following a preliminary hearing that unfolded inside for three white men accused in the shooting death of a black man on a local neighborhood street.
“He was in the wrong place at the right time,” said Capt. Chris Hodges of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ law enforcement division.
He was 33-year-old Carl Shultz. DNR officers arrested Shultz before dark that night and charged him with operating an unregistered vessel and having no life jackets onboard. Prior to his arrest on these minor charges, Shultz suddenly found himself a person of keen interest by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Brunswick Police, the Georgia State Patrol and other law enforcement agencies that were on hand to keep the peace outside the courthouse.
“I think every agency that was downtown last night was represented when we first found him,” Hodges said Friday.
“The GBI operated in a support role in this case, along with multiple law enforcement agencies,” a GBI spokeswoman said Friday via email.
According to Hodges, Shultz could produce no identification. However, Hodges said the Long Island, N.Y., man was well-versed on the case of Amhaud Arbery, the 25-year-old victim in the Feb. 23 shooting here in Glynn County. The thousands who have protested outside the Glynn County Courthouse in recent weeks have done so peacefully. Law enforcement agencies hope that peace prevails, Hodges said.
“He had a lot of information about what’s going in Brunswick right now,” Hodges said. “And he made some statements that I won’t repeat. Some of the statements he made actually drew law enforcement to him.”
Schultz took his dingy to the Brunswick Marina for diesel Thursday afternoon, said Michael Torras, the marina’s general manager. “He pulled up in a sailboat wearing all black with metal spikes and he had a backpack,” said Torras. “He bought a couple of gas cans full of diesel.”
Later, Torras said Shultz wanted to leave his dingy at the marina and head into town. Torras explained that folks have to pay to dock at the marina. Schultz then decided to put in farther upriver, onshore near the dirt road Home Wilson Way, Torras said.
To show there were no hard feelings, Torras went over to talk with Shultz, he said. The guy needed a ride to a nearby marine supply store, so Torras obliged and gave him a lift. He walked back, Torras said.
Meanwhile, marina dock master Christian Tallie told GBI agents who were stationed nearby about the misfit buying cans of diesel. Tallie also looked up the red and black triangular flag on back of the sailboat. It is identical to the Anarcho-syndicalism anarchy flag, according to a quick Google search.
Tallie’s information got the GBI agents’ attention real quick, Torras said.
Law enforcement folks found Shultz at about 8 p.m., walking along the railroad tracks across from M and Newcastle streets, Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Jones said.
“We made contact with him,” Jones said Friday. “I spoke with him, other agencies did too.”
After questioning, however, authorities found no reason to believe the diesel Shultz purchased was intended for anything other than his boat and dingy. Shultz was allowed to return to this boat. But then DNR agents who were on the water noticed his boating violations, Hodges said.
“We don’t normally take people to jail for that,” Hodges said. “But based on the fact that he was from out of state and could not produce a valid ID of who he was and if he would show up in court, that was the basis for the arrest.”
Shultz was being released on his own recognizance around 2 p.m. Friday afternoon, a jail spokeswoman said. Shultz told DNR officers he was on his way to Florida, Hodges said. Hodges hoped Friday that he would get his boat registration and life jacket deficiency issues resolved as soon as possible. The boat was gone by Monday.
“We do not expect any more concerns or issues,” Jones said. “But he did raise some alarms yesterday. And we do appreciate when members of the community let us know when they see things that look out of place, particularly in these times.”