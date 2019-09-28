Rappelling as much as seven stories down inside the cavernous insides of the shipwrecked Golden Ray, salvage workers continued their initial efforts Friday to remove the gargantuan overturned freighter from its entrenched position in the St. Simons Sound.
The first order of business is to drain the 656-foot ship’s numerous tanks of some 300,000 of fuel, a necessity before any attempts are made to remove the Golden Ray from the sound. Salvage crews are accessing the tanks through a secure practice known as hot-tapping. The fuel is being pumped onto nearby barges through a process known as lightering.
Salvage crews have pumped some 15,500 gallons of fuel from the Golden Ray this week and have drained two tanks within the engine room, according to Chris Graff of Gallagher Marine Services. That leaves about 285,000 gallons of fuel remaining inside the Golden Ray, which toppled over on its port side early on the morning of Sept. 8 while departing the Port of Brunswick with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles.
Crews have thus far identified 24 fuel tanks on board the Golden Ray — 12 inside the engine room and 12 additional tanks outside the engine room, Graff said. Additionally, workers continue to use specialized equipment to skim oily water from the engine room to maintain a safe working environment, he said. There are more tanks within the ship that will have to located, identified and drained through the lightering process, in which oil and other pollutants are transferred from a foundering vessel to another vessel to stave off contamination of the surrounding environment. Lightering also helps lesson the load on board a ship to reduce draft, a step that will become necessary as salvagers aim to right the ship and remove it from the St. Simons Sound in once piece.
The safety of the workers, the community and the environment are priorities, Graff said, cautioning that the overall salvaging project is a going to be a long, painstaking process.
“This is a highly challenging and complex response, as you may know,” Graff said at a press conference at the St. Simons Sound Unified Command headquarters Friday in the Glynn Place Mall in Brunswick. “The vessel is on its side, and it’s full of cargo. Besides the safety of the responders and the public, our priority is to protect the environment.”
Gallagher Marine Services is a part of the Unified Command assigned to the cleanup, along with the U.S. Coast Guard and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. The New Jersey-based international “incident management” company also is joining the Coast Guard and DNR in identifying and mitigating the effects of pollutants in surrounding waters and the marsh as a result of the shipwreck.
Don Jon Smit, another private sector company with international scope, is tasked with the overall removal of the Golden Ray. To get a better understanding of what they are up against, the Unified Command sent a team this week to inspect the inner workings of the Golden Ray’s sister ship. The Silver Ray is presently in Chile and is a 656-foot vehicle carrier, like the Golden Ray.
“They’ve mobilized a team to South America, and they’re there getting a greater idea of all that is in this vessel,” Graff said.
After emptying the tanks, salvagers will focus on accessing the cargo area, where the fuel contained inside several thousand vehicles also presents a threat to the local environment. Moments after the Golden Ray overturned at about 2 a.m. on Sept. 8, a fire originating in the cargo hold sent thick smoke and flames up from the exposed starboard side. (All 24 of the ship’s Filipino and South Korean merchant mariners were rescued, including four who had to be plucked from a hole cut in the hull more than 30 hours later.)
“We’re very concerned about the environment,” Graff said. “The first priority is to get the heavy fuel out. There are other types of fuel on board. Once the (heavy) fuel is removed, they can start moving into the cargo hold. We can’t access the the cargo hold at this time, the environment’s not safe. And there will be a complete survey and data assessment of what’s happening in the cargo hold.”
When the time comes, workers will likely drill a hole to access the cargo area, then test the air quality and take photos, Graff said.
Oil leaking from the Golden Ray has been detected in several locations, including in the marsh and shorelines along the Back, MacKay and Frederica rivers as well as around Bird, Lanier and Quarantine islands. Fuel sheen on the water surface also has been detected in these local waters. The Unified Command has addressed the oil with skimmer boats, pollutant absorbing booms and surface water barrier booms.
Unified Command continues to monitor water and air quality in and around the Golden Ray, said Tom Maddox of the DNR’s environmental protection division. “All the data we have received to date shows no damage identified and no detection of any contaminants,” Maddox said. “We’re monitoring that, and we’ll continue to monitor that.”
The Altamaha Riverkeeper also has detected significant oil penetration in the marshes and inland waters surrounding the St. Simons Sound. At the riverkeeper’s behest, marine biologists with the University of Georgia also have taken test samples of the water. Results of those tests should be available within the next few days, said Fletcher Sams, Executive Director of the Altamaha Riverkeeper.
Anyone who spots signs of oil in the marsh or waterways is urged to report it to the National Response Center at 1-800-424-8802.
Some 70 boats and 350 workers have responded to the Golden Ray crisis, according to Unified Command. But it will take time.
“This is very complex,” Graff said. “It’s a difficult job when people are being lowered down seven stories into the vessel. At the same time, we know that there are still impacts to this community and to this environment.”