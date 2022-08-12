Anything kids should know to keep themselves safe they can learn at Safety Day in Mary Ross Waterfront Park on Saturday, said Jennifer Krouse, promotion and events manager for the Brunswick Downtown Development Authority
The Brunswick Fire Department, Brunswick Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Glynn County Health Department, Southeast Georgia Health System and the Brunswick CPR Lady will be on hand to educate kids on how to stay safe in a wide variety of situations.
City firefighters will teach kids the proper way to stop, drop and roll, how to plan a proper fire evacuation route, how to safely exit a burning building, and more, Krouse said, while police will instruct kids on keeping safe after dark and vehicle safety.
The Brunswick CPR Lady, owned by Nicole Fairfield, provides CPR training and certification, and on Saturday will give kids a chance to learn the basics of the lifesaving technique and give some safety tips around water, Krouse said.
Also at the event, DNR officials will talk about boating safety, the SGHS will give basic checkups and the health department will check car seats to make sure they’re properly installed.
Boating and water safety are both particularly important in our area, she said. Glynn County once held a similar event in Summer Waves’ parking lot on the first day the waterpark opened each year, Krouse said. It was a very important teaching moment for her kids, and she hopes to provide the same thing to other parents in Brunswick.
Along with safety education, Krouse said a few food trucks will offer food and cold treats at the event.
Safety Day will kick off at Mary Ross Waterfront Park at 9 a.m. Saturday and end at noon.