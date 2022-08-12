Anything kids should know to keep themselves safe they can learn at Safety Day in Mary Ross Waterfront Park on Saturday, said Jennifer Krouse, promotion and events manager for the Brunswick Downtown Development Authority

The Brunswick Fire Department, Brunswick Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Glynn County Health Department, Southeast Georgia Health System and the Brunswick CPR Lady will be on hand to educate kids on how to stay safe in a wide variety of situations.

Star Trek studio tours

Star Trek fans have an opportunity to tour the studio where nearly 50 online productions have been filmed when the SciFi Express boards passengers Saturday and Aug. 27 in Kingsland.

Camden mill site under new ownership

Two decades after the largest civilian employer in Camden County declared bankruptcy, costing more than 900 employees their jobs, the site of the old Gilman Paper Co. will soon be home to a new tenant.