Safe Harbor Children’s Center in Brunswick will receive nearly $200,000 in federal dollars.
Announced Monday by U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, the grant will go toward the support of runaway and homeless youth.
Greenbriar Children’s Center, Inc. in Savannah will receive $142,239.
The grants are part of the Basic Center Program, which helps create and strengthen community-based programs that meet the immediate needs of runaway and homeless youth under 18 years old. In addition, BCP tries to reunite young people with their families or locate appropriate alternative placements.
BCP provides up to 21 days of shelter; food, clothing and medical care; individual, group and family counseling; crisis intervention; recreation programs; and aftercare services for youth after they leave the shelter.
