Safe Harbor to receive federal funding
Safe Harbor Children’s Shelter in Brunswick will receive a slice of $27 million in federal funds to be doled out to 106 nonprofits that address the social and emotional needs of children outside of school in Georgia.
The shelter is slated to receive $107,100 for its after-school and summer programs.
The funding is from the American Rescue Plan and is being made available through Building Opportunities in Out-of-School Time (BOOST) through the Georgia Statewide Afterschool Network and Georgia Department of Education.
The majority of the 106 recipients are in or around the metro-Atlanta area.