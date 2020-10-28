Safe Harbor Center, Inc., works through numerous programs in the community to promote security and stability for at-risk families, children and individuals.
The nonprofit plays a crucial role in the Golden Isles and often partners with others in the community to achieve its mission.
Safe Harbor staff recently signed up for the Newspapers in Education program, offered by The Brunswick News, which provides free copies of the newspapers weekly to be used for educational purposes.
Safe Harbor plans to make copies of the newspaper available to youth at its children’s center and through other programs, said Keith Fenton, director of development for Safe Harbor Children’s Center.
Safe Harbor aims to help students achieve academic success, he said. Many of the youth the nonprofit serves have fallen behind academically because of the abuse they’ve suffered.
“Oftentimes, when our kids come to us, they’ve spent the majority of their lifetime burdened by the abuse or abandonment, so academics is really not their primary focus when they get here,” Fenton said.
Many students are three of four years behind their peers academically, he said.
“We work really hard to help them catch back up through academic tutoring,” Fenton said.
Safe Harbor is often seeking tutors who can work with youth at the center. Those interesting in serving as academic tutors can contact Fenton at kfenton@safeharborcenterinc.org.
Safe Harbor partnered earlier this month with Gallagher Marine Systems and the team charged with removing the capsized Golden Ray to bring help to children who have been abused, abandoned or neglected.
Those wishing to support the effort can learn more online at justgiving.com/campaign/GMSforChildren.
Safe Harbor currently offers eight programs. Those include Safe Harbor’s Children Center, which serves children, ages birth to 18, who have been removed from dangerous situations as a result of abuse, neglect or abandonment.
Its Family Preservation program is designed to help parents and caregivers in crisis to acquire the knowledge and skills necessary to meet the needs of their children in a safe, positive and healthy manner. Services include case management, service coordination, advocacy, transportation, individual and family counseling, home and center-based parent education, and life skills training.
Safe Place program designates schools, fire stations, libraries and other youth-friendly organizations as Safe Place locations, creating a safety net for youth throughout Coastal Georgia.
Safe Harbor’s STRIVE Transitional Living Services makes available the needed services designed to help young people make a successful transition to self-sufficient living while providing a safe living environment.
Zach’s Place’s is an emergency shelter providing for the immediate needs of homeless and runaway children and youth up to age 18 in Glynn County.
Safe Harbor Children’s Advocacy Centers are safe, child-focused environments for children who disclose sexual assault, physical abuse, neglect or have observed violence and/or abuse of another person.
The Connie Smith Rape Crisis Centers provide valuable services to support the physical and emotional healing of sexual assault victims and their families. Center services include forensic interviews, forensic medical examinations, follow up medical services, 24-hour crisis line, crisis intervention, advocacy services and therapeutic counseling.
The Street Beat program addresses the needs of runaway, homeless and street youth and their families by providing services that promote safety, well-being, self-sufficiency and permanent connections with caring adults.