Safe Harbor Children’s Center announced that a recent grant will allow the center to expand crisis support programs into nearby rural communities in partnership with Fair Haven Domestic Violence Shelter in Jesup.
A $495,357 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice Office on Violence Against Women (OVW) will fund the services.
The program will establish a domestic violence/rape crisis center in Jeff Davis County to provide regional services for Appling, Jeff Davis and Wayne counties.
The three counties are tied to Glynn and Camden counties to make up the Brunswick Judicial Circuit.
“Domestic violence and sexual assault against women is a steadily increasing concern in our community because of how COVID-19 has forced women and children to stay home with their abusers,” said Leslie Hartman, executive director of Safe Harbor Center.
“We are thrilled to partner with Fair Haven Domestic Violence Shelter to ensure that all survivors receive the resources they need to ensure their safety and well-being. This unique partnership allows both organizations to leverage its expertise to effectively meet the needs of and enhance the response to domestic violence and sexual assault victims in the community.”
The Office on Violence Against Women provides federal leadership in developing the national capacity to reduce violence against women and administer justice for and strengthen services to victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault and stalking.
“It is absolutely essential, as a society, to work together to prevent violence,” said Laura Rogers, Office of Violence Against Women principal deputy director. “We are proud to do our part to support the people of Georgia as we all join together to keep victims safe and hold offenders accountable for their crimes.”
The OVW funding, provided through a competitive grant process, is a component of the federal Rural Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, Sexual Assault, and Stalking Program.
Safe Harbor and Fair Haven plan to use the funding to establish a regional domestic violence/rape crisis center in Jeff Davis County and provide two full-time and one part-time staff positions, client services and client transportation to the center.
The funding will also provide training to local law enforcement personnel and help support outreach events that will increase community awareness.