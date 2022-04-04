Safe Harbor Children’s Center hopes to bring the community’s attention this month to the realities of child abuse in Glynn and surrounding counties.
Safe Harbor set up last week a pinwheel display at College of Coastal Georgia to kick off National Child Abuse Prevention Month in April.
This month, and throughout the year, Safe Harbor encourages individuals and organizations to play a role in making Brunswick and the Golden Isles a better place for children and families.
“When we all work together to build up and support communities, we see strong and resilient families,” said Keith Fenton, director of development at Safe Harbor Children’s Center.
Nearly 2.9 million cases of child abuse are reported every year in the United States, according to Safe Harbor, and more than four children die from child abuse and neglect daily. Over 70% of these children are below 3 years old.
“Because April is Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month, we want to use this opportunity to raise awareness in our community about the risks children face and the ways adults can play a role in preventing, recognizing and reacting responsibly to all forms of child abuse,” said Leslie Hartman, executive director of Safe Harbor Children’s Center. “We also know that child abuse traditionally increases during national disasters and epidemics, and our experience here at Safe Harbor during the COVID pandemic bears this out.”
Safe Harbor’s Children’s Advocacy Centers served 582 victims of child abuse and sexual assault in 2021.
Warning signs a child may be being abused or neglected, according to Safe Harbor, include nervousness or aggression towards or when around other children and adults, recurring and unexplained bruises or injuries, poor hygiene, acting out sexually at an inappropriate age, a dramatic personality shift, changing grades or behavior at school, difficulty staying awake or concentrating and low self-esteem.
Safe Harbor Children’s Center will offer this month opportunities for a free training titled “Stewards of Children.” The two-hour training aims to increase knowledge, improve attitudes and change child protective behaviors.
Trainings will take place April 18-21 in Glynn, Camden, Wayne and Jeff Davis counties, and will provide an interactive opportunity to share, learn and practice implementing strategies to protect children from child sexual abuse.
One in 10 children will be the victim of sexual abuse before the age of 18, per Safe Harbor. Of those, three in 10 are under the age of 11.
“Although teaching children about their bodies and boundaries is important, protecting children is an adult responsibility, and one that calls for prevention education,” said Andrea Belton, program director of Safe Harbor’s Child Advocacy Centers and Connie R. Smith Rape Crisis Centers. “National Child Abuse Prevention Month, held each April, is a time to acknowledge the importance of families and communities working together to prevent child abuse and neglect, and to promote the social and emotional well-being of children and families.”
Safe Harbor is aiming to train 5% of the adult population in Glynn County and surrounding communities with the Stewards of Children child sexual abuse prevention program.
“This is a very bold undertaking,” said Kizzi Knight, program manager for Safe Harbor’s Child Advocacy Center in Camden County. “We’ve done the math, and we are confident that we can do this.
“When know that when our community meets the threshold of trained adults, the entire conversation around child sexual abuse is elevated. And when we have those conversations, that is when we begin to make change.”
Upcoming trainings will be offered in:
• Wayne County from 10 a.m. to noon April 18 at the Wayne County library.
• Glynn County from 10 a.m. to noon April 20 at the Brunswick library.
• Camden County from 5-7 p.m. April 20 at the Children’s Advocacy Center in St. Mary’s.
• Jeff Davis County from 1-3 p.m. April 21 at the Jeff Davis public library.
For groups of ten or more adults, Safe Harbor can facilitate a private Stewards of Children training for a company, school or organization. Please call 912-554-0609.