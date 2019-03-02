Safe Harbor opens thrift shop

A small closet of clothes in the old Safe Harbor Children’s Center on Gloucester Street evolved into a storage building filled to the brim with donated clothes when the new renovated center opened more than a year ago.
The storage space, where donated clothes and other items were kept for children who come through the programs offered by Safe Harbor, expanded as more and more donations came in from the community.
With more clothes and items than Safe Harbor’s staff knew what to do with, they decided to find a way to give back to the community.
Safe Harbor’s new thrift shop, located at 1600 Norwich St. in Brunswick, hosted its grand opening Friday. The store, filled with clothes, shoes, bags and other donated items, is now open to the public, who can shop for items knowing the proceeds will go directly back into Safe Harbor’s programs.
“We started collecting things because we had a little closet at the old Safe Harbor, and that’s all we had for our kids,” said Leslie Hartman, executive director of Safe Harbor, during a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted with members of the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce. “So when we were doing this house, we went ahead and bought this really for storage.”
Safe Harbor received so many donated clothes, she said, that the new space filled up quickly.
“We had it like a store because we didn’t want our kids to feel like they were getting used clothes,” Hartman said. “And the community so blessed us with so much stuff that we felt like we just needed to give back.”
Hillary Johnston, volunteer coordinator and donations center manager, suggested turning the storage space into a thrift shop open to the community.
“We’ve been storing clothes here for over a year, just for our clients, for our kids, our residents and anyone who’s a victim in our sexual assault unit, so they can come here and get clothing,” Johnston said.
Safe Harbor runs a residential center for youth who’ve run away from home and who need shelter. The nonprofit also supports youth and families in the area through a variety of other programs.
Safe Harbor works with Communities in Schools, a nonprofit that helps at-risk students in Glynn County Schools, and with the Glynn Community Crisis Center, which runs a shelter for victims of domestic violence. Youth and adults in those programs are also able to shop for free in the store through a voucher program.
Items in the store are washed, dried and steam-ironed.
The store is filled with high-quality items, and nearly everything in the store is $5 or less in the thrift shop.
“Everything is donated from the public, and it’s a great time of year to clean out closets,” Hill said.
Youth in Safe Harbor programs also have the opportunity to work in the store, gaining soft skills and job experience.
“As you can see, there are fabulous clothes that have tags still on them that are $5,” Hartman said. “So it’s really a way that anybody can get what they need.”
The thrift shop is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.