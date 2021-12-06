Anthony Kontaxis arrived with only an extra coat.
Because the weather was mild, the Jekyll Island resident figured he may use it as a pillow when he slept outside Friday evening on College of Coastal Georgia’s campus.
The college hosted Safe Harbor’s inaugural Not My Roof event on Friday, during which Safe Harbor staff, volunteers and community supporters slept outdoors on the college’s campus to raise awareness and increase understanding about what homeless youth in this community experience.
Youth homelessness affects communities across the United States, and nearly 4.2 million young people are estimated to experience homelessness this year. Around 40% of those are under the age of 18.
“We decided to do this event because there’s an increase in the number of homelessness over the last couple of years, especially as the result of COVID and especially among homeless youth,” said Keith Fenton, director of development for Safe Harbor.
Blankets and boxes were laid out in a grassy area at the center of the college’s campus, and tents were set up to demonstrate the campsites that are commonly found in parts of Glynn County where homeless individuals spend the night no matter the weather or the risks involved.
Glynn County’s unsheltered homeless sleep in parks, vehicles, abandoned buildings, under bridges and other places not meant for human habitation.
The purpose of the Not My Roof event was for participants to spend an evening uncomfortably, Fenton said.
“We’ve got blankets for everyone when they get here,” Fenton said. “There’s a couple of benches that people can sleep on. And it kind of symbolizes how homeless youth are existing.”
Participants each received an essentials kit when they arrived that included socks, gloves, toiletries, water and food.
“It’s typical of what someone would get if they’re on the street and was given what we call ‘blessing bags,’” Fenton said.
The event also included an opening ceremony, when Safe Harbor staff shared some of the stories of individuals the nonprofit has served, along with a candlelight vigil honoring the 106 youth who resided in Zach’s Place last year.
Some also participated virtually in the event by sleeping in their backyards or on their porches and posting to social media to raise awareness.
Kontaxis has seen homelessness impact other communities he’s lived in. He’s become a consistent supporter of Safe Harbor’s work as both a donor and volunteer.
He said Friday’s event was long overdue.
“Obviously there needs to be more support and people need to be more aware of exactly what’s going on,” he said. “People hear about it somewhat in the news or they see it in different areas, and they really don’t know the depth of it and what causes it and what brings the kids to it.”
The event was deliberately planned for a colder month and was to be held rain or shine, Fenton said. At the start of the evening Friday, temperatures were expected to linger around the low 60s.
The funds raised through the Not My Roof campaign support four of Safe Harbor programs that serve homeless youth — Zach’s Place emergency shelter, Street Beat, STRIVE Transitional Living Services and Safe Place.
Many in the community may not realize that children are homeless and sleeping outdoors or in otherwise unpredictable and unsafe circumstances.
“There are many children and families that are in crisis, and there’s a level of poverty that’s higher than the state average here in the Brunswick area,” Fenton said. “And people oftentimes don’t recognize that homelessness exists right here in Glynn County.”
With the Not My Roof event, Safe Harbor intended to host a mission-driven experience that would generate as much awareness as possible.
Homelessness encompasses a number of challenges beyond lack of housing, said Jeff Clark, who leads the Street Beat outreach for Safe Harbor. And it takes a community to address the issue.
“There are other contributors to homelessness,” he said. “… It could be trauma. It could be even weather. It could be you lost your house because of fire. Each agency that works with us brings something different to the table.”
Mary Schellhorn, who serves on the board of Safe Harbor, came out Friday night to learn more about the experience of the youth the nonprofit serves.
“I think that whenever you have a real life situation, you learn more than if you read or learn about it secondhand,” she said. “And up close and personal is always better and you learn a lot more that way.”
Anyone wishing to support Safe Harbor and the Not My Roof campaign can do so online at https://safeharborcenterinc.networkforgood.com/.
Safe Harbor will also help lead the Point In Time Count on Jan. 24, during which agencies and volunteers will survey the unsheltered homeless in Glynn and other counties to get a snapshot of the number of homeless in the community.
Anyone wishing to support this effort can contact Clark at 912-289-9741.