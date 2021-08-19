Safe Harbor Center announced this week that the nonprofit achieved the highest level of accreditation available to an organization.
Safe Harbor, which serves abused, neglected and homeless children and families, earned three-year accreditations from The Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) in five program areas: community housing and shelters, community youth development, diversion/intervention, group home and residential treatment.
An organization that achieves a three-year accreditation must put itself through a rigorous peer review process and demonstrate to a team of surveyors its commitment to offer programs and services that are measurable, accountable and high quality.
“We are honored to be recognized for our continued adherence to the highest standards that define quality care and our commitment to providing exceptional services to the youth and families of our community,” said Leslie Hartman, executive director of Safe Harbor Center. “At Safe Harbor, we believe that it is our responsibility and privilege to deliver exceptional programs and services. Our commitment to quality is more than a promise, it is the foundation of our organization and a cornerstone of our continued success”.
Safe Harbor Center was established in 1991, and the organization now has 13 offices in communities across Coastal Georgia. Programs include the Safe Harbor Children’s Center, Family Preservation, Safe Place, STRIVE Transitional Living Services, Zach’s Place: An Emergency Shelter for Runaway and Homeless Youth, Children’s Advocacy Center, Connie Smith Rape Crisis Center and Street Beat.
CARF is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body whose mission is to promote the quality, value and optimal outcomes of services through a consultative accreditation process. The accrediting body establishes consumer-focused standards to help organizations measure and improve the quality of their programs and services.
“Safe Harbor Center has many strengths, including its commitment to quality care, effective leadership and governance, hardworking and highly enthusiastic staff members, positive service delivery and workforce cultures, data-informed decision-making, and responsiveness to the needs of the community services,” surveyors noted in the Survey Outcome Report.