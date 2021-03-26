Safe Harbor Children’s Center is celebrating National Safe Place Week, which brings attention to the Safe Place outreach and prevention program for youth in crisis.
Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey and Woodbine Mayor Kizzi Knight provided proclamations this week declaring March 21-27 National Safe Place Week.
Safe Place locations are designated throughout the community by yellow diamond-shaped signs with the words “Safe Place” written in large, black letters.
Safe Place spots provide access to immediate help and supportive services for youth in crisis who need help accessing safety.
“It is often scary and overwhelming to be a young teenager and feel like you have nowhere safe to turn to,” said Rashida Bridges, Safe Harbor’s Safe Place coordinator. “Providing Safe Place as a resource for youth provides a safety net for them, thereby strengthening families and communities.”
The Safe Place program can provide a safe way for youth to get reconnected with loved ones and possibly prevent victimization and further injury.
Since the program began in 2011, neighborhood partners and businesses have banded together to ensure that runaway and homeless youth in the community are given aid when in crisis. Today, more than 147 Safe Place locations are set up throughout Coastal Georgia.
Locations include school buses, libraries, local churches and more.
The network of Safe Place sites is an extension of Safe Harbor Center’s Runaway and Homeless Youth Emergency shelter, Zach’s Place.
Youth may also use TXT 4 HELP, a 24-hour text-for-support service, to receive information about the closest Safe Place location and to speak with a professional for more help. Users can text the word “SAFE” and their current location to 44357.
For more information or to become a Safe Place provider, call 912-342-7068 or visit www.safeharbor.org.