Yellow, diamond-shaped signs are set in windows throughout the community, offering an easily identifiable indicator that help is available.
These “Safe Place” signs are easy to spot outside police stations, fire stations, libraries, local businesses and school buses. Anyone under age 18 in need of immediate help and safety can go to a ‘safe place’ day or night to seek assistance, provided through the Safe Place national youth outreach and prevention program.
A group gathered Monday to kick off National Safe Place Week and celebrate the important work the program does.
The Safe Place initiative is operated through local nonprofit Safe Harbor Center, and local youth in need of aid are able to stay at Safe Harbor’s runaway and homeless emergency shelter Zach’s Place.
“For many youth, requesting help through Safe Place is their first step to access to services for themselves and their families,” said Sherzine McKenzie, director of Zach’s Place. “Safe Place is designed as an early prevention program so that youth, regardless of their needs, can be connected to services and help before problems escalate beyond control.”
Early intervention can be key to reducing the risk of running away and homelessness among youth, she said.
“Safe Place is often the entry point to services for many youth and families,” McKenzie said.
There are countless kinds of dangerous situations youth can find themselves in, and Safe Place is intended to be a source of reliable aid.
“It is often scary and overwhelming to be a young teenager and feel like you have nowhere safe to turn to,” said Rashida Bridges, Safe Harbor’s Safe Place coordinator. “When a youth sees the distinctive yellow diamond sign with black lettering saying ‘safe place’ and walks in to ask for help, trained staff at the Safe Place site are able to connect each youth to our resources here at Safe Harbor for further support.”
The program designates schools, fire stations, libraries and other youth-friendly organizations as Safe Place locations, creating a safety net for youth throughout Coastal Georgia.
Safe Harbor Center’s services reach beyond Glynn Count and into Camden, McIntosh, Wayne and Liberty counties. The nonprofit is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, and Zach’s Place served as Safe Harbor’s original location.
“This is a home that’s been here for over 100 years, but it also been a part of Safe Harbor for over 30 years,” McKenzie told the group gathered Monday at Zach’s Place. In attendance were local county and city commissioners, the city and county police chiefs as well as staff from Glynn County Schools, Safe Harbor and more.
Zach’s Place operates today as an eight-bed shelter and provided services to 106 youth last year.
“We’re trying to meet the needs of our at-risk, homeless kids here in Brunswick,” McKenzie said.
The Safe Place program began in 1983 at a YMCA shelter in Louisville, Kentucky. Safe Harbor has established more than 150 Safe Place locations in coastal Georgia.
Bridges visits local schools regularly to educate students about the program. All Glynn County Schools buses also serve as Safe Place sites, along with all schools and many day cares, barber shops, nail salons and churches.
“I love to let a child know that there is help out there,” she said. “A lot of kids don’t know there’s help out there.”
Youth can also text the word “safe” to 44357 to get in contact with a Safe Place coordinator.
Safe Harbor staff will first ensure the child is safe and next will communicate with parents and caregivers and help families reunite.
All youth who are helped through the Safe Place program will be able to go through the aftercare program, through which Safe Harbor follows up periodically to ensure they’re safe.
National Safe Place Week is celebrated annually during the third week of March.
Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson read a proclamation at the event declaring March 20-26 to be National Safe Place Week. His proclamation also put out a call to action in the community and reminded residents of the purpose of Zach’s Place and the Safe Place program.
Since the program’s inception, Safe Place has helped more than 359,000 youths, Johnson said, and it currently serves more than 1,500 communities across the country.
“(We) call upon the residents of the city of Brunswick along with interested groups to promote the awareness and volunteer involvement in the Safe Place program,” Johnson said.