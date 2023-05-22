For one charity, thinking outside the box has paid off in a big way. A new campaign for Safe Harbor Children’s Center, a local nonprofit that supports abused and neglected children, has raised $137,600 for its mission.

The eight-week program boasted a unique fundraising model that featured 17 local professionals dubbed “champions” who individually raised money for the cause. That was generated by marketing support from Safe Harbor along with private events designed by the participants. It culminated in a celebration — Stripes and Bright Stars Brunswick Bash — held Wednesday evening at Queen and Grant, a new event space downtown.

Inaugural Safe Harbor campaign eclipses expectations

When the first figures from Safe Harbor's Champions for Children fundraiser began to emerge — the news was very good. Initial reports indicated that the inaugural campaign raised more than $130,000 in just a handful of weeks.

Isles native, NFL legend Jim Brown dies

St. Simons Island native Jim Brown, regarded by many as the greatest football player of all time who quit the game at the height of his career and became a successful Hollywood actor and influential activist at the peak of the civil rights era, has died at his home in Los Angeles.