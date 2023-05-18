For one charity, thinking outside the box has paid off in a big way.
A new campaign for Safe Harbor Children’s Center, a local nonprofit that supports abused and neglected children, has raised $125,000 for its mission.
The eight-week program boasted a unique fundraising model that featured 17 local professionals dubbed “champions” who individually raised money for the cause that was generated by marketing support from Safe Harbor along with private events designed by the participants. It culminated in a celebration — Stripes and Bright Stars Brunswick Bash — held Wednesday evening at Queen and Grant, a new event space downtown.
Lizzie Piazza of Port City Partners, which operates the venue, served as one of the event’s three chairs. The others were Kate Dart and Bentley Kaufman.
“Collectively, before tonight over 500 donors participated in the campaign with over $125,000 raised, and over 70% of participants being first-time donors to Safe Harbor Center. It’s profound to think about what the ultimate amount raised this year will mean to the children and families touched by Safe Harbor,” she said. “Beyond that, it’s the channels and doors that have opened for so many more people in this community to give, to volunteer, to spread the word, and that awareness is the true gift of this very special first-time campaign.”
During the soiree, the campaign winners — chefs David and Ryanne Carrier — were crowned. The owners of Certified Pantry and Provision and Dulce Dough Donuts and Bakery on St. Simons Island raised $30,000 through individual donations and ticket sales to the event.
Other champions boasted more than $10,000 each with donations pouring in well beyond the borders of Glynn County.
“We’ve had donations from Florida, Atlanta, Virginia, New York ... we’ve just been blown away,” Michelle Fasig, Safe Harbor’s director of development and marketing, said. “It’s been amazing to see how this has developed and the reach it has had. We are just so thrilled.”
The champions could earmark funds for a particular division, such as Safe Harbor’s Advocacy Center, which aids children exposed to trauma and sexual abuse. Other donations can be funneled into any of Safe Harbors seven programs.
Fasig emphasized that every cent will directly benefit those they serve.
“Ninety-seven percent of all donations goes right back into our programs. Last year, we were able to support just under 3,000 abused children and families,” Fasig said.
“We have a full-time residential center that houses 24 kids year-round for as long as they need. We have an advocacy center where forensic interviews are done after they’ve experienced violence or sexual trauma. We also have programs that go out and canvas the community for children who are experiencing homelessness. We have an emergency 21-day shelter to get them off the street as well as a family reunification program. Safe Harbor prides itself on having wrap around services designed to help with all levels of trauma, abuse, neglect and homelessness.”
The mission is one that has clearly resonated. From the chairs to the champions to Schroeder’s Market who debuted their catering services at the event, she feels it’s been a true community effort.
“It’s just been amazing to see. We are so excited to see this grow. The champions are already talking about how they’re going to beat each other next year,” Fasig said with a laugh.