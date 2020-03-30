Safe Harbor Center is in shape to expand support for homeless youth in Glynn and Camden counties with new funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The funding, provided through HUD’s continuum of care program, will boost Safe Harbor’s ability to assist children and youth who are homeless and those who have been abused, abandoned or neglected.
It will allow Safe Harbor to expand the organization’s STRIVE Transitional Living Program by adding rapid re-housing as an option for homeless youth who 18 to 24 years old.
Rapid re-housing plays a significant role in getting those experiencing homelessness into permanent housing and increasing self-sufficiency.
Individuals served through the program have a variety of services available to them, including employment readiness and career exploration, job coaching, life skills classes, peer support groups, counseling services and educational support planning.
“Our community’s success depends on providing opportunities for all of our residents, making sure everyone has a safe, stable home and the support they need to succeed,” said Leslie Hartman, executive director of Safe Harbor Center. “We are fortunate to have an outstanding coordinated entry system led by local agencies and government partners committed to not only home placement but a real focus on addressing the challenges that leave people without a home.”
The Point in Time Count in 2018, a calculation of the number of individuals and families experiencing homelessness in Glynn County, found a 54 percent increase in unsheltered individuals compared to the year prior. Of those, 37 percent were sleeping outdoors, in parks, on the street, in vehicles, abandoned buildings and under bridges.
“Federal grants competitively awarded through the Department of Housing and Urban Development like these are crucial to continuing the fight against youth homelessness in our community,” said Laura Ridings, program director of Safe Harbor’s STRIVE Transitional Living Program.