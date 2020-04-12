S.C. resort town can rent to visitors
Following threats of lawsuits from short-term rental property owners, the beach and golf resort town of Hilton Head Island, S.C., has rescinded its ban on rentals.
Property owners are able to begin renting to guests from areas not declared hotspots.
Hotspots have a high incidence of COVID-19 cases and, as identified by the CDC, include Connecticut, New Jersey and New York.
The town council had wanted owners to refrain from renting properties indefinitely during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many of the owners have ceased renting voluntarily.
Hilton Head’s new emergency ordinance regarding short-term rentals is in line with S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster’s order.
— The Brunswick News