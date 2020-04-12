S.C. resort town can rent to visitors

Following threats of lawsuits from short-term rental property owners, the beach and golf resort town of Hilton Head Island, S.C., has rescinded its ban on rentals.

Property owners are able to begin renting to guests from areas not declared hotspots.

Hotspots have a high incidence of COVID-19 cases and, as identified by the CDC, include Connecticut, New Jersey and New York.

The town council had wanted owners to refrain from renting properties indefinitely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many of the owners have ceased renting voluntarily.

Hilton Head’s new emergency ordinance regarding short-term rentals is in line with S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster’s order.

— The Brunswick News

More from this section

+2
Pandemic changes holiday plans

Pandemic changes holiday plans

Easter celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead. It is the highest of holy days for Christians of all denominations, but this year, the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown a wrench into the traditions held dear by people all over the world. Family gatherings have been canceled, chu…

+2
County commission reopens public piers

County commission reopens public piers

Glynn County reopened the St. Simons Island Pier, Gascoigne Bluff fishing piers and Blythe Island Regional Park piers on Friday following Gov. Brian Kemp’s decision to reopen beaches.

Georgia ports continue vital role

Georgia ports continue vital role

Georgia’s two deepwater waters are critical to the nation’s battle against COVID-19, and the port authority is doing what it can to keep employees healthy and cargo moving.