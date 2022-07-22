The Glynn County Commission approved a conditional use permit for One Road RV Resort at Thursday’s meeting.
The RV park , a 27-acre tract at 7256 Blythe Island Hwy., will contain 125 spaces and 12 to 15 cabins.
Some residents near the site expressed concerns about RVs traveling on Taylor Road, a narrow secondary public road.
The developer offered to create fewer spaces and a better buffer. He added he has no specific site plan yet.
Commissioner Wayne Neal pointed out there are worse uses for the property under its current zoning in the highway commercial district.
The request was unanimously approved with the conditions of a 10-foot privacy fence, one entrance and no billboards on Hwy. 303. The developer also must widen Taylor Drive to the entrance of the RV park.
A rezoning request for Altamaha Trading Co. for a 160-acre tract to a newly created planned development district also was approved.
An amendment to the Majestic Oaks master plan was approved to allow self storage on the site. The request was made by the new owner.
A request to rezone nine acres at the Royal Woods planned development district was approved by a 5-1 vote, with Commissioner Walter Rafolski casting the dissenting vote.
The rezoning request was deferred from the May 19 meeting until an independent traffic study could be conducted at the site off Old Jesup Road. The study showed minimal impact to traffic.
Commissioners approved the request with the following conditions: no town homes, maximum seven homes per acre and turn lanes onto Old Jesup Road with the design to be determined when the site plan is approved.
The county’s Police Advisory Panel was set to disband this month, but commissioners voted to extend it another year and add two civilians to the panel. The panel made the request to help see through the ongoing state accreditation and certification effort.
