The Mainland Planning Commission will consider an application to rezone a property on Blythe Island Highway to allow the expansion of Southern Retreat RV Park when it meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
It is the second go-round for the application. A handful of Majestic Oaks residents turned out to the MPC’s Feb. 2 meeting to speak against the rezoning, but the owner requested that the rezoning and an amendment to the county’s future land use map be deferred.
Planning commissioners granted his request.
After the meeting, Mario Garcia, who purchased the Southern Retreat RV Park about two years ago, told The News he planned to work with residents to iron out their issues with the proposal.
Chris Amos, an engineer on the project, said at the time that the plans had recently been amended to preemptively address some of the concerns expressed by Majestic Oaks homeowners. Pushing the rezoning to a later MPC meeting was to give them time to “digest” the new plans.
Garcia plans to extend the RV park deeper into the woods between Southern Retreat and Majestic Oaks, expanding the park’s 168 camping spaces by more than 200 new sites.
RV parks are busy and transient in nature, residents argued, which would clash with the quiet neighborhood atmosphere.
Garcia contends the expansion will improve the area, noting the woods between the RV park and the neighborhood is a common campground for the homeless and an area where drug use is rampant.
He plans to remove that element before the expansion, which would benefit the neighborhood.
Glynn County’s planning commissions only have the ability to make recommendations on zoning matters to the Glynn County Commission, which will consider the MPC’s recommendation at a future meeting.
The MPC meeting will be held in the Old Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G St. in Brunswick. It will also be broadcast live to the county’s YouTube and Facebook pages.
The planning commission will also consider a site plan that includes renovating the old Grace Baptist Church building and gym into office space and a storage facility and constructing two new 20,000 square foot storage buildings on Granville Nix Lane off Altama Avenue.
Planning commissions can approve or deny site plans.
Also on the agenda is a reworked site plan for the Bergen Woods residential development off Golden Isles Parkway, directly adjacent to the county’s public safety complex.
In 2018, the MPC approved a site plan for the development consisting of a 252-unit apartment complex. Plans have since been changed to a 186-unit townhouse development.
The developer is also requesting the county relax buffer requirements to allow for easier subdividing in the future, according to the owner’s application.
Bergen Woods hit a snag in the development approval process at the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission in 2018. A lack of capacity in the public sewer system prevented the project from moving forward, and the developer eventually entered an agreement with the utility to assist in financing upgrades to the system in exchange for guaranteed access and sewer tap-in fee credits.
JWSC Executive Director Andrew Burroughs said Friday the upgrades have not yet been completed, but that the utility has been in communication with the developer on the matter.
Commissioners will also consider a site plan for a new concrete plant at 5133 Ga. 99.