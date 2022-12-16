A public hearing to consider an amendment to the PAWS Wildlife District East was approved in a 4-2 vote Thursday after a public hearing that attracted opposition by residents living near the site.
The request for a 74-acre site at 168 Petersville Road to allow a 500-space RV park was tabled at the Oct. 6 Glynn County Commission meeting after commissioners asked for some changes in the request. The revised request removed billboards and prohibits any type of processing facility as a possible use on the property.
Residents were concerned U.S. 99, the road motorists would use to get from I-95 to the site, is a two-lane highway with a turning radius too narrow accommodate RVs turning into the proposed park. There are no shoulders on the highway or an emergency lane in case an RV breaks down. Others expressed concerns about the traffic volume the park would create on an already busy highway.
Another concern is many different types of businesses could potentially open at the site, or if the RV park fails to open or closes for any reason.
Lawyer William Ligon, who is representing the applicant, said the site under consideration was initially planned to be a paved parking lot capable of holding 5,000 vehicles, with maintenance and support facilities on the remainder of the property.
“This was the gateway to this huge investment to this property,” he said. “Times change and the PAWS facility won’t be here now.”
He said the RV park will help compliment the new Buc-ee’s coming to the U.S. 99/I-95 interchange.
Jake Hightower, a consultant with Roberts Civil Engineering, spoke in favor of the proposal.
“Buc-ee’s coming in has changed the potential of this area,” he said.
He said the density of 6.7 units per acre is low and there is a road expansion planned for U.S. 99.
“It’s a good fit for the infrastructure that’s coming,” he said. “I can’t think of a better use for that property than a RV park.”
Commissioner Cap Fendig, however, disagreed, saying there is no more room to build on St. Simons Island and the best use for the site is for residential.
“Brunswick and the Interstate 95 corridor is the next frontier,” he said. “I want people to have a place to live and live comfortably in Glynn County. It’s probably a blessing PAWS never came.”
Fendig’s motion to deny was seconded by Walter Rafolski. The motion failed by a 2-4 vote. Fendig and Rafolski voted in favor of the motion to deny, while fellow commissioners Sammy Tostensen, Bill Brunson, David O'Quinn and Chairman Wayne Neal opposed the motion to deny.
O’Quinn followed up with a motion to approve the request, which was seconded by Brunson. Neal and Tostensen joined them in voting to approve the request 4-2. Rafolski and Fendig opposed the motion.
A rezoning request from R-20 one family residential to freeway commercial was denied for a portion of a one-acre tract on Blythe Island. Tostensen made the motion to deny, saying there are no billboards on Blythe Island Regional Park or along the stretch of interstate where the park is located.
Ligon, who represented the applicant, said only 100 feet of the property would be rezone freeway commercial, which would prevent the remainder of the property from being developed commercially.
Tostensen said he was concerned about the precedent a billboard would create before making the motion to deny. It was approved unanimously.
Commissioners granted a request by Ligon to defer a request for a billboard on a smaller tract on Blythe Island to determine if commissioners' concerns can be addressed.
The first 40 minutes of the meeting was taken up with items not on the agenda.
A youth recreation football team that won that a 12-year-old state championship for the second year in a row was read a proclamation before they gathered for a photograph with commissioners.
Outgoing commissioners O’Quinn, who is leaving office after four years, and Bill Brunson, who has served eight years on the commission were both recognized for their service.
Outgoing Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste was recognized for his service.
Neal said Battiste had an "uphill battle to climb” when he accepted the police chief’s job. He had to be recertified as a law enforcement officer in Georgia after he was hired. He also had the task of public safety during the trial of three men convicted in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery.
“He took on that task and won,” Neal said.