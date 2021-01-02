Glynn County voters continue to put past runoffs to shame in an election where Georgia’s two U.S. Senate seats and control of the upper chamber of Congress are hanging in the balance.
A total of 27,465 votes were cast in-person by the time early voting polls closed on Thursday, nearly 50 percent turnout. Voters cast 7,855 ballots at the early voting location in the Ballard Community Building, 4,696 in the Office Park Building in Brunswick and 7,150 at Glynn County Fire Station No. 2 on St. Simons Island.
According to local elections officials, 7,764 mail-in ballots have been accepted.
Turnout in the runoff election may very well be unprecedented in Glynn County. By way of comparison, Glynn’s registered electorate cast 35,098 votes early and by mail in advance in the Nov. 3 general election. A total of 42,202 ballots were cast in the general election.
Glynn residents can vote on three races in the Jan. 5 runoff: the two Senate races and one race for a seat on the state Public Service Commission.
Incumbent Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock took most votes in the November general election but failed to reach the 50 percent needed to win. Warnock took the most votes of any of the other 19 candidates at 32.9 percent.
Republican candidates across the ballot earned a greater number of votes with Loeffler, who was appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp to serve the rest of retired Sen. Johnny Isakson’s term, chief among them at 25.9 percent, a strong showing against Rep. Doug Collins, a fellow Republican.
In the second Senate race, Republican incumbent Sen. David Perdue took a narrow lead over Democrat Jon Ossoff, but Libertarian Shane Hazel garnered enough ballots to send the contest to a runoff.
Republicans need to win at least one of the two races to maintain a majority in the Senate. Democrats need to win both.
The runoff race for Public Service Commission pits Republican incumbent Lauren “Bubba” McDonald against Democrat Daniel Blackman. McDonald took 49.9 percent of the vote to Blackman’s 46.97 percent. Nathan Wilson, a Libertarian candidate, earned 3.12 percent, sending the other two to the runoff.
Election day in the runoff is Jan. 5. All polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Voters can check their registration status or find their polling place by visiting www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.
While absentee ballots can still be requested, they must be turned in by the time polls close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Absentee ballot requests can be submitted via ballotrequest.sos.ga.gov or the Glynn County Board of Elections office, 1815 Gloucester St. in Brunswick.
The elections office can be reached at 912-554-7060.