Polls will open Tuesday to determine runoff elections of varying numbers, depending on the county.
Voters in counties with local races, such as Camden and Glynn, may have more incentive to cast a vote for the runoff for county commission. But that doesn’t mean voters in McIntosh and Brantley counties don’t have a reason to show up to the polls.
All registered voters who participated in the June primaries are eligible to vote in the runoff. But they must request the same party ballot they asked for in June.
Early voting in the party primary runoff elections nearly doubled that of the last two primary runoff elections, according to preliminary turnout figures from the Glynn County Board of Elections.
By the time the early voting polls closed at 5 p.m. Friday, 5,731 Glynn County voters cast a ballot in the three runoff races on the ballot.
Those voting early and in-person were down by around a third from past elections at 2,244. On the other hand, the number of absentee ballots was more than 10 times that of past runoff elections, reaching 3,487 by 5 p.m. Friday.
Slightly under half cast their ballot at the St. Simons Island early voting location in Glynn County Fire Station No. 2. The remainder were about evenly split between the early polling locations at the board of elections’ office on Gloucester Street and in the Ballard Community Building off Old Jesup Road.
Statewide, 334,896 voted early in the runoff as of 5 p.m. Thursday. Of those 126,393 case a ballot in person. The rest, 208,503, voted by mail-in ballot.
Shannon Nettles, elections supervisor in Camden County, said many voters have opted for mail-in ballots, rather than show up to the polls in person during the early voting period. Voters had to provide a written request with specific information to get a mail-in ballot, she said.
While runoffs typically have a low turnout, Nettles said seven percent of the county’s registered voters have already returned their ballots, with more expected by Election Day.
“I am impressed with the number of ballots we have gotten for a runoff,” Nettles said.
In comparison, only 487 people cast votes in person during the early voting period, she said.
Camden voters have one countywide election to determine who will face incumbent Republican Camden County Commissioner Lannie Brant in the November general election for the District 1 seat. Democratic voters will choose between Monica D. McGowan and Kevin M. Walker for the opportunity to face Brant.
Glynn County Republican voters will see two races on the runoff ballot when all polling places open on Tuesday: Glynn County Commission At-large Post 2 and Georgia Senate District 3. Democratic voters will get the chance to vote on two candidates seeking the party’s nomination for First District U.S. Representative.
Republicans Bo Clark and Walter Rafolski are running for the county commission seat. Rafolski took the lead in the three-way primary race with incumbent Bob Coleman, falling 9 percent shy of the 50 percent needed to win. Clark came in second with 35 percent of the vote.
In the Senate primary race, David Sharpe and Sheila McNeill came in at 45 and 44 percent, respectively. Cody Smith drew just under 11 percent of the vote, enough to send the race to a runoff.
On the Democrat ticket, Lisa Ring and Joyce Marie Griggs will face off. While neither garnered 50 percent of the votes in the district as a whole, Ring took 54.5 percent of vote in Glynn County. Griggs earned 31.4 percent.
The winners of each race will face their challengers from the other party in November.
All polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. The deadline to turn in absentee ballots is 7 p.m. An absentee ballot that has not been cast can be canceled at a polling location if one wishes to vote in-person.
Some measures will be implemented in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Masks will be requested but not mandatory, according to elections staff, and voters will be required to stand six feet apart. Polling place occupancy will be limited to 10 people, including poll workers, and workers will regularly clean voting equipment and surfaces.
To find your polling place, visit www.mvp.sos.ga.gov. For more information contact:
• Brantley County elections supervisor Christine Turner 912-462-6159.
• Camden County elections supervisor Shannon Nettles 912-576-3245.
• Glynn County elections supervisor Christopher Channell 912-554-7060.
• McIntosh County elections supervisor Eleanor Gale 912-437-6605.