Early voting in the U.S. Senate runoff election will start the Monday after Thanksgiving.
At a Tuesday meeting, the five-member Glynn County Board of Elections voted unanimously to open early voting polls from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Nov. 28 through Dec. 2.
That came as welcome news to a handful of citizens who spoke at the meeting to urge the board to open polling places for extended hours.
Julie Jordan, chair of the Glynn County Democratic Party, said the normal early voting poll hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. would not work for a large number of voters who work during those hours. She also asked the board to open early voting polls on Sunday, Nov. 27.
State law prevents the board from opening the polls on Thanksgiving Day or the Friday and Saturday afterward, said Elections and Registration Supervisor Chris Channell.
Sunday was still too close to the holiday, said board member Sandy Dean, and it would be unfair to ask county personnel to set up the polling places on Saturday and for the poll workers to staff the polls on Sunday.
Ward Schaumberg, another board member, disagreed but ultimately voted with the rest of the board.
The U.S. Senate race is the only political contest on the runoff ballot in Glynn County. Incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will face off in the race.
Warnock held a narrow lead in the Nov. 8 general election with 49.4% of the vote to 48.5% for Walker. Libertarian Chase Oliver garnered less than 2.1% of the vote, enough to force a runoff between the two frontrunners when neither reached the 50%-plus-one threshold to win.
The board will likely begin sending out absentee ballots in a week or so, said Assistant Elections and Registration Supervisor Christina Redden.
Channell also recapped the Nov. 8 general election on Tuesday.
Turnout was 57.24%, he said, with 20,721 casting a ballot during early voting, 10,505 on Election Day and 2,104 by mail. The elections office also received a few dozen provisional ballots, he said.
The longest line in the county was on Election Day at the Brookman precinct, where some had to wait 19 minutes, he said.
Board member Keith Rustin estimated the line had around 42 people in it at its longest.
This illustrated a point Channell made earlier this year: State law requires the county to have a lot more voting machines on hand than needed.
“We don't need to purchase this equipment or keep borrowing from the state this equipment if we don't need it,” Channell said.
State law requires every county to have one voting machine for every 250 voters, which is intended to ensure no precinct in the state has a line longer than one hour even if 100% of voters turn out, he said. Glynn County never came close to that at any precinct.
Channell said board members and election workers should continue pressing legislators to amend the law during the next legislative session, which begins in January.