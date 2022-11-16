Last day of early voting 2
Buy Now

Johnny Matthews, left, holds the door for Herbert and Gail Habersham after they and Albert Curry, not shown, leave the Office Park precinct after casting early votes on the last day. In spite of their difficulty in getting to the polls, the two men with their cane and walker, said they never miss an election.

 Terry Dickson/The Brunswick News

Early voting in the U.S. Senate runoff election will start the Monday after Thanksgiving.

At a Tuesday meeting, the five-member Glynn County Board of Elections voted unanimously to open early voting polls from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Nov. 28 through Dec. 2.

More from this section

Bank values its history, looks toward future

Bank values its history, looks toward future

One of the oldest banks in Georgia has a big footprint throughout our region, and one reason for that is its leadership. Southeastern Bank, founded in 1888, has a long history of strong leadership and exceptional customer service.

PorchFest 2022 brings big crowd to downtown Brunswick

PorchFest 2022 brings big crowd to downtown Brunswick

PorchFest 2022, expected to be the largest in the local event's history since it began in 2018, brought many to the historic downtown neighborhoods of Brunswick on Sunday afternoon. Organizers planned for 60 bands and performers on at least 50 porches. Food trucks and other vendors also set …