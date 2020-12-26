Glynn County residents cast over 20,000 votes as of noon on Christmas Eve, leaving past runoff elections in the dust.
A total of 13,267 votes were cast in-person as of noon Thursday, 5,146 at the early voting location in the Ballard Community Building, 3,237 in the Office Park Building in Brunswick and 4,884 at Glynn County Fire Station No. 2 on St. Simons Island.
According to local elections officials, 9,852 mail-in ballots have been sent to voters and 6,910 have been accepted, with the rest either being canceled or unaccounted for.
The huge mail-in ballot turnout has prompted calls for reform from the Georgia Secretary of State and some county elections officials.
On Wednesday, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger released a statement explaining no-excuse absentee voting was overwhelming election offices across the state.
Since 2005, Georgia voters have been able to request mail-in ballots for any reason. Until the COVID-19 pandemic struck this year, those ballots accounted for maybe 5-7 percent of the overall turnout, Raffensperger said.
“The way Georgia’s election system is set up under law, county elections officials are essentially required to run three elections simultaneously, one each for a population that wants to vote a different way,” Raffensperger said Wednesday. “Until COVID-19, absentee ballot voters were mostly those who needed to cast absentee ballots. For the sake of our resource-stretched and overwhelmed elections officials, we need to reform our absentee ballot system.”
To give voters as many options as possible that didn’t involve going to the polls and risking spreading COVID-19, Raffensperger’s office used emergency powers under Gov. Brian Kemp’s public health state of emergency declaration to institute online absentee ballot applications and ballot drop-boxes. During the June primary election, the secretary’s office mailed ballot applications to every registered voter in the state.
State legislators, including outgoing Sen. William Ligon, R-White Oak, have questioned this decision, stating such drastic additions to the voting system should be the responsibility of lawmakers.
Early voting locations for Glynn County residents can be found at the Office Park Building at 1815 Gloucester St. in Brunswick, the Ballard Community Building at 30 Nimitz Drive and on St. Simons Island at Glynn County Fire Station No. 2, 1929 Demere Road.
All three will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The polls will not be open on Friday, New Years’ Day.
All voting precincts will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Jan. 5. Glynn County residents can vote in all three races.
Incumbent Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock took the most votes in the November general election but failed to reach the 50 percent needed to win. Republican incumbent Sen. David Perdue took a narrow lead over Democrat Jon Ossoff in the general election, but neither reached 50 percent.
The third runoff race for Public Service Commission pits Republican incumbent Lauren “Bubba” McDonald against Democrat Daniel Blackman.
Voters can check their registration status or find their polling place by visiting www.mvp.sos.ga.gov. Absentee ballot requests can be submitted via ballotrequest.sos.ga.gov or the Glynn County Board of Elections office, 1815 Gloucester St. in Brunswick. The elections office can be reached at 912-554-7060.