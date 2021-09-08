John Eddie Collins is raising money to assist victims of Hurricane Ida at a rapid pace.
Samaritan’s Purse will receive $1 for every mile Collins runs in September, and he is inviting others top put some money into his efforts.
He planned to run 5 to 10 miles daily and as of Monday he had run 38 miles in six days and raised $521 for Samaritan’s Purse’s Ida relief efforts. That does not include those who are waiting for the end of the run to tally up their contributions.
“My goal is to run over 200 miles in September,’’ he said.
Collins said he would like for people to match his $1 per mile but any contribution is welcome.
Asked why he chose Samaritan’s Purse Disaster Relief Fund, the 29-year-old wildlife educator said he is familiar with the non-denominational Christian organization’s Ida relief fund and knows his donations will be well spent.
“I know where that money is going. I trust them,’’ he said.
He knows because he went to Louisiana in August 2016 after storms came out of the Gulf of Mexico and dumped feet of rain in some areas. Baton Rouge, where he helped those without insurance clean up flooded homes, got more than 11 inches of rain in a day. Twenty miles away the town of Watson got an astonishing 31.4 inches over just a few days.
Before Ida made landfall, Samaritan’s purse had pre-positioned tractor-trailers loaded with supplies and tools and responded as soon as it became safe to enter the storm devastated area. Samaritan’s Purse said it would set up relief centers in hard-hit Houma, in the greater New Orleans area and near Lake Pontchartrain.
“Louisiana was pummeled by Hurricane Ida, and thousands of families are in need of both physical assistance and hope,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “We are coming alongside these hurting communities to help them start to get back on their feet and remind them of the true hope that can only be found in Jesus Christ.”
Samaritan’s Purse partners with local churches to mobilize teams of volunteers in the hardest-hit areas. Volunteers will help homeowners clear debris, remove mud from flooded homes, remove downed trees and put tarps on damaged roofs.
Because of his work in sea turtle conservation on Sea Island, Collins is at work in the early morning meaning he runs in the punishing afternoon heat. He cautions he will walk on days he doesn’t have the energy to run.
To learn more about his fundraiser go to fundraise.samaritanspurse.org/ runforida .
For more information on Samaritan’s Purse and its work in Louisiana go to samaritanspurse.org.