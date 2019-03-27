Rules committees heat up heading toward sine die

The 2019 session of the General Assembly concludes April 2, one way or another, and with deadline pressure hitting the Capitol, legislators are seeking ways to get active legislation across the finish line in time.
In that vein, Tuesday’s House Rules Committee meeting went against the grain, as committee Chairman Jay Powell, R-Camilla, remarked at the beginning of it that there were a noticeable few present. Regardless, he said to get ready for what’s to come.
“There may be a few bills that are still coming out of committee, and I think there are other bills that may be being viewed as vehicles that may come out of committee, and so I would anticipate — there are 13 or 14 bills on the calendar for today, and we just put six on the calendar for Thursday, so one of the days there will probably be a supplemental calendar, but we’re getting down to the short rows on this now,” Powell said.
Among those six scheduled for a vote on the House floor Thursday are Senate Bill 6, which outlaws using drones to fly in contraband to places of incarceration, and S.B. 72, a hunting regulations overhaul that also makes the shoal bass the official state riverine fish.
Also up for a vote is S.B. 77, a bill by Senate Rules Committee Chairman Jeff Mullis, R-Chickamauga, that while it criminalizes conduct regarding many kinds of monuments, detractors say is geared toward preventing action regarding Confederate monuments specifically. The bill prohibits monument relocation, a method discussed when localities deliberate about how to handle Confederate monuments in context.
Relocation is only allowed, according to the bill, when it involves making way for transportation construction projects, and the monument must then be put in a similar space, and “not be relocated to a museum, cemetery or mausoleum unless it was originally placed at such location.”
The state Legislative Black Caucus held its pre-sine die news conference Tuesday morning, and state Rep. Billy Mitchell, D-Stone Mountain, spoke on S.B. 77.
“To be in a state which prides itself on local control, it seems antithetical to that principle, when we try to enshrine laws such as this,” Mitchell said. “The reality is, we need to be able to honor that principle of local control, where communities can set the standards that they believe best fit their citizens.
“The late Maynard Jackson used to say that new times, oftentimes, make ancient good uncouth. And certainly, we need to take that principle as we go forward when we’re talking about the Confederate monuments. We hope that this legislation will not pass in the remaining legislative days….”
Over in the upper chamber, the Senate Rules Committee put 25 bills up for consideration Thursday by the full Senate.
House Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee Chairman Tom McCall, R-Elberton, tried to suggest the committee put H.B. 545 on the calendar. It’s a bill that’s been portrayed both as protecting farmers and legally stopping neighbors of industrial agriculture operations from taking those operations to court. McCall suggested to Mullis there must be a typo in that the bill wasn’t listed among those considered by the committee.
“It has to be a typo,” Mullis said. “I know how important that is to you farmers. … Sen. (John) Wilkinson’s been beating me over the head on that issue, and how important it is to him, too.”
Referencing a farming statement about food and clothes, McCall said he just wanted Mullis to be fed when he goes out to eat, and not be “nekkid.” Unfortunately for McCall, H.B. 545 did not make the cut for Thursday.
Also missing out were H.B. 445 — the Shore Protection Act revision that was heard Monday in Senate Rules — and H.B. 201, a bill from state Rep. Don Hogan, R-St. Simons Island, which prohibits people on live-aboard vessels from discharging raw sewage into the state’s estuaries.
“Once again, I’d like to bring the committee’s attention to House Bill 201, which is the live-aboard bill,” said state Sen. William Ligon, R-White Oak. “It just provides if you’re living aboard your boat, you have to have indoor storage tank for your waste. If we’re going to have oyster farming, we need to have live-aboard.”
Making it onto the Thursday Senate Rules calendar were H.B. 382 and H.B. 281. H.B. 382, introduced by state House Majority Leader Jon Burns, R-Newington, lays out the specifications needed for the state Department of Natural Resources to properly administer the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Act.
“It’s just finishing up some good work we started last year with the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Act, making sure we identify the exact folks we’re supposed to work with that benefit our communities, and offer some transparency and some accountability to make sure it’s present in that legislation,” Burns said.
H.B. 281, offered by state Rep. Teri Anulewicz, D-Smyrna, increases penalties for pimping and pandering for second and subsequent offenses, making them felonies. The first offense is a misdemeanor, but this bill would mandate 72 hours in jail for that first offense.