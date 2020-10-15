Drivers should be cautious of nighttime construction starting Monday in the roundabout at Demere and Frederica roads.
Starting at 8 p.m., contractors will begin milling and repaving the roundabout’s blacktop.
Work will occur nightly through Oct. 31 and cease before morning traffic picks up every morning, said Glynn County Public Works Director Dave Austin.
“We appreciate folks patience and understanding,” Austin said. “As with any road project, even at night, there will be some inconvenience.”
He asked motorists to be careful and steer clear of construction workers and equipment when using the roundabout. Flagmen will direct traffic through the work area.
The project includes some repaving on the Demere and Frederica approaches and an additional lane realignment on Demere at The Reserve townhouse complex.
The county advises motorists, cyclists and pedestrians to avoid both locations, if possible, and to expect delays and to use caution if travel is required near this area.
The Georgia Department of Transportation is footing a little less than 70 percent of the total cost via the local maintenance improvement grant, or LMIG.
Austin said the county submits a list of projects to the GDOT at the end of every year, which the department approves or denies. The roundabout repaving project was one of 25 projects submitted and approved in December 2019, Austin said.
LMIG 2020, the designation for the most recent grant, amounted to $1.34 million, according to county documents. Glynn County’s 30 percent contribution came from Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016.