Another roundabout is in the works for Glynn County, this time courtesy of the state Department of Transportation and years-long plans to widen U.S. Highway 17.
State Rep. Jeff Jones, R-St. Simons Island, is a co-sponsor of House Resolution 1300, which authorizes use of six acres near the Hofwyl-Broadfield plantation — presently categorized as a heritage preserve area — for an easement for the DOT to widen U.S. Highway 17 and install a roundabout at the intersection of U.S. Highway 17 and Ga. 99.
He said the bill is one of a group aimed to assist the DOT in its efforts there and elsewhere, which is an annual occurrence in the General Assembly.
The House State Properties Committee passed the resolution at its meeting March 4. It needs to pass the full House today to remain viable, as today is crossover day, the deadline for legislation to cross over to the chamber opposite from which it originated.
In describing H.R. 1300, state Rep. Clay Pirkle, the bill’s lead sponsor, said, “What we’re doing is separate from our omnibus bill that we normally do. We’ve actually done this particular — not these two projects that we’re looking at today, but this is a matter we’ve done in previous years. It must be done in two steps, because the two easements are part of the heritage area. So, they’re done in two spots — one is that heritage designation, and the second is to transfer it to the DOT for the projects.”
Pirkle, R-Ashburn, apologized a couple times for his difficulty in pronouncing Hofwyl-Broadfield.
“(The intersection’s) on a sharp curve, so one of the things the DOT needs to do for public safety is they’re going to construct a roundabout here,” Pirkle said. “The idea from DOT, they’ve worked with the (Parks & Historic Sites Division) of (the state Department of Natural Resources), to propose a number of erosion control mitigation efforts to control erosion during the construction.
“Post construction, they will remove the control and restore the land as much as possible to its original condition. They’re actually not planning on taking any trees, but they have to widen their easement and provide additional acreage for their roundabout.”
As reported Feb. 24 by The News, widening U.S. Highway 17 from the proposed roundabout to Harry Driggers Boulevard has been in the planning stages for more than a decade and is part of a two-phase, $18.4 million effort.
DOT communications officer Jill Nagel said at the time there is no start date for the project, which would lead to a widening from Ga. 99 south to Yacht Road, which is just north of the intersection of U.S. Highway 17 and Chapel Crossing Road.
That effort, once it has a start date and work begins, is expected to take a combined four years.
“Construction funding is in the long range,” Nagel said.