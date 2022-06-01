Glynn County commissioners may be on the verge of approving funding for construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Sea Island and Frederica roads.
They will consider a tentative agreement at a special called meeting Tuesday to recommend $6 million from the county’s undesignated capital projects fund balance to pay for the work.
Commissioners were given the option of dual turn lanes at the intersection during a presentation at the meeting, but studies showed traffic moving consistently faster through the intersection with a roundabout.
There will be a right-of-way acquisition with a roundabout that could be problematic, however. Commissioner Cap Fendig reminded fellow commissioners of a recent decision denying Harris Teeter’s request to build gas pumps at the site.
Harris Teeter owns the right of way on the southwest quadrant of the intersection needed by the county.
“I don’t look for Harris Teeter to be a friendly partner in this going forward,” he said.
While the conceptual engineering estimate for a roundabout at the site is $2.8 million, commissioners chose to err on the side of caution, which is why they are expected to vote to approve $6 million to fund the work with the understanding any unspent money be returned to the budget.
They agreed to deny a request for a beer and wine permit at Veterans Memorial Park for the Bike Ride Across Georgia. Organizers asked for a permit to serve beer and wine at the park, where the ride will end on June 11.
Commissioners agreed with County Manager Bill Fallon’s decision to deny the request because he believes a memorial park is an inappropriate venue to allow beer and wine to be served.
Fallon said bike organizers agreed to his suggestion to hold the celebration, with a beer and wine permit, nearby on the grassy area near the Pate Building.
Opponents to a planned Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax referendum in November may have one less reason to oppose the one-cent tax. Commissioners are considering construction of a juvenile services complex using funding from the county’s undesignated capital projects fund balance.
“We’re very fortunate to be in the position to tackle the problem,” Commission Chairman David O’Quinn said.
Commissioner Bill Brunson said the $12 million recommended to pay for construction of the juvenile center is a concern.
“I’d hate to see us deplete our capital projects fund to the point where we’d have to use a revenue bond,” he said.
Commissioners agreed to send written notification to the city of Brunswick of plans to begin negotiations on the distribution of the Local Option Sales Tax over the next 10 years.
The county is required by state law to contact the city by June 30 to begin negotiations. Once they begin, the city and county have a hard 60-day deadline to reach an agreement before negotiations automatically go to mediation.
“This is a big deal,” O’Quinn said. “This is a revenue split over the next 10 years.”