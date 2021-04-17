The initial paving of a roundabout at the intersection of Kings Way and Frederica Road will begin Monday.
Riverstone Construction will begin paving at 8 p.m. each night and end at 6 a.m. as a way to limit inconveniences to motorists during the daytime.
The work will include several lifts of pavement and the forming and pouring of the concrete splitter island, the center island and truck apron. Construction is expected to last several weeks.
There will be times when there will be one-lane traffic through the work area. A flagman will be present to direct traffic. Glynn County Police will also be on site to help travelers navigate through the work zone.
Access will be restricted during the construction project. Motorists, cyclists and pedestrians should expect delays. In fact, people are advised to avoid the location when possible and to use caution if they have travel in the area.
The work is funded though a SPLOST 2016 intersections improvements project.
For more information, contact the Glynn County Public Works Department at 554-7746.