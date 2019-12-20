At least 20 homeless veterans will get places to live as they undergo the training and counseling to sustain themselves under an initiative of the combined Rotary Clubs of Glynn County.
The Golden Isles Veterans’ Village Initiative will build 20 transitional tiny houses on a mostly vacant lot fronting MLK Jr. Boulevard that Air Force veteran and Mayor Cornell Harvey has leased to the organization for 20 years, officials said at a morning conference at the Brunswick- Glynn County Library.
Starling Sutton, who leads the Tiny Houses for the Homeless Veterans Task Force, presented the partners in the initiative but said more are needed. The Brunswick, Jekyll Island, St. Simons Island and Golden Isles Rotary clubs are backing the initiative locally, but it has to go beyond the clubs, he said.
“We’re going to need more partners to get this thing done. This is not a spectator sport to get this thing done,’’ he said.
A lot of things are already in place provided by another partner, Nine Line Foundation, a not-for-profit organization that helps veterans.
Nine Line President and CEO Megan Hostler said the organization has donated the wall and roof components of 20 tiny houses that were originally shipped to Savannah for a veterans village there. Those components have a story of their own having been built by students from Hersey High School and Rolling Hills High School northwest of Chicago, according to news reports. The teacher that organized that construction had heard of the veterans village initiatives and wanted to get involved, she said, and decided to teach geometry through building.
Nine Line had provided the building materials for the first set of components but the students wanted to build 40 more and raised funds themselves for materials, Hostler said.
As happened in Savannah with two villages there, once the components arrive it will be up to local volunteers to assemble them, she said.
Hostler stressed that the tiny houses are transitional and will not be permanent homes.
“It can’t be permanent houses because you’re just moving a problem inside,’’ Hostler said.
The veterans will receive job training, career placement, access to health care and will be within walking distance of service agencies, grocers and other essentials.
The village will be laid out in such a way that the veterans, who were accustomed to working in platoons and other units, can gather at a community center, Hostler said.
“It will put them back together so they can heal,’’ she said.
Retired Army Command Sgt. Maj. Michael True said the local Rotary advisory council has been working on the project with Harvey for about 18 months. Harvey will provide the land, and the initiative will pay the taxes on it.
Harvey, who retired from the Air Force in 2000, said he has wanted to do something for homeless veterans for a long time and the Rotarians provided a vehicle to carry it out by providing the land he owns on the block.
The block, just across G Street from the Manna House, is partially open but has mature live oaks and water oaks and “four or five” houses, a couple of them occupied.
The plans call for the trees to shelter the houses and for paths to connect the houses to the community center.
The houses will be 8 feet-by-16 feet and equipped with an under-the-counter refrigerator, a day bed, a microwave, built-in storage, a full bath with a shower and a ceiling fan. Each will have a deck.
Hostler said the plan is to extend the length of future houses by two feet, which would provide room for a Murphy bed and an apartment size refrigerator.
True said the veterans should find nothing wanting when they arrive.
“The intent is when they move in they bring their clothes and that’s all they need,’’ he said.
The initiative began with Rotary International District 6920, which covers all of Southeast Georgia from the coast inland to Valdosta and Tifton and north to Statesboro and Hawkinsville.
There are 3,200 members in the district, and they came together and wanted to do something for veterans, said Mike Muldowney, governor of the district.
They heard of the veterans villages in Savannah and wanted to do something similar elsewhere in the district, he said.
“Starling [Sutton] said, ‘How about Brunswick, Ga.,’ ” Muldowney said. “It’s something we need, and not for ourselves. We need it for our veterans.”
So far, the Golden Isles Veterans’ Village Initiative has accomplished a lot without much capital outlay, he said.
Among the volunteers, the Rotarians will ask churches to help provide for the veterans’ needs such as donations of labor, cash, bedding, flatware and other necessities of housekeeping.
Also joining as a partner agency is the Staff Sgt. Dustin Michael Wright Foundation. Wright was among four Army Special Forces soldiers killed in Niger Oct. 4, 2017, in a firefight with ISIS militants.
His mother, Terri Ciscio of Brunswick, is the CEO of the foundation.
“We will be calling on you again to help with the manpower on this,’’ she told those who attended the conference. “We’re real excited we’re going to be kicking this off real soon.”