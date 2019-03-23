Christian Gaddy’s reading had the Head Start preschool students edging as close to his chair as possible, and some were nearly standing just to get a better view of the book he held.
Gaddy, a volunteer for the Reading Rockets program, sponsored by the Rotary Club of St. Simons Island, seemed to be having as much fun as the students.
Reading Rockets volunteers visit Head Start every week to read to students. The program aims to promote literacy education in the community and to help students get on a path to success in school.
This month, for the Rotary Club’s Literacy Month in March, the St. Simons Rotary Club is raising money to supply Head Start’s media center with at least 100 new hard-back books. Each book costs about $10, so the club is seeking individual donations of $10 or more.
“Those are the books that teachers and the Reading Rockets will take from the media center to read to the children, so this is kind of the central place where the books come and go,” said Linda Muir, a co-founder of the Reading Rockets program.
Reading Rockets serves four locations in Glynn County — the Brunswick Head Start center, FACES preschool at Burroughs-Molette Elementary, St. Simons Elementary and the Imagination Room at the Boys & Girls Club at McIntyre Court. The Reading Rockets program expanded into the Head Start center last fall.
Eight volunteers are currently signed up to read at Head Start, which serves about 280 students. Volunteers read at Head Start every week on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 to 11 a.m.
“It’s so important that the community comes in and actually reads to the children, because one it builds community, because when they’re in the grocery store they can say ‘Hey, I know Mr. Allen. He read to my class,’” said Zerik Samples, vice president of development for the Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority, which runs the Head Start program. “But then two, it also strengthens their vocabulary.”
Volunteers consistently report gaining more from the experience than even the students do.
“It’s as fun for me as it is for them, so I’m a bit selfish,” Gaddy said.
The Reading Rockets program is offered through a partnership with the Marshes of Glynn Libraries, which will order the books purchased through this month's fundraiser. The library staff also facilitate volunteer training when people sign up to be Reading Rockets.
The program promotes literacy, which is one of the library’s overall goals, said Geri Mullis, director of Marshes of Glynn Libraries.
“It also fits in with our programatic goal of our outreach, because we are so limited in staff,” Mullis said. “We don’t have enough staff to go out and do the outreach that a lot of communities this size need.”
The Reading Rockets program, established locally in 2010, hopes to continue to expand, Muir said. The program is funded by a Rotary grant, on which the club relies to offer the volunteer reading services. This fundraiser will go beyond that to provide books for the Head Start media center.
“When children are ready to read when they enter kindergarten, and when they’re able to read when they leave third grade, they are guaranteed to have more success in life and in school,” Muir said. “Even their health is better. So everything that we can do to give children an opportunity, when they are in pre-K and in elementary school, to learn more about words and reading and books, we’re adding to the quality of their life.”
Gaddy signed up to be a volunteer because he recalls the joys of being read to at a young age by family members.
“I remember just loving every moment of it, just picturing it and seeing it in my head and the investment they put into me,” he said. “When an opportunity comes up where you can invest in kids, who may not have that parent or that grandparent to read to them, how can you say no?”
Those wishing to donate can mail a check to the Rotary Club of St. Simons at P.O. Box 21887, St. Simons Island, 31522.
Those looking to volunteer with the Reading Rockets can contact Mullis by calling 912-279-3734 or emailing gmullis@glynncounty-ga.gov.
Anyone with questions can contact Muir at ltmuirssi@gmail.com.