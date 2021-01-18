Many of today’s leaders recognize the importance of hearing the voices of youth.
The Rotary Club of St. Simons Island annually offers an opportunity not only to hear the voices of the community’s young people but also to help them hone their speaking skills, preparing them for potential opportunities in the future.
The club held its 2021 Preston Johnson Speech Contest last week, in which eight high school students competed. Three were named winners.
This year’s contest was held virtually over Zoom, but the students adapted and successfully presented their speeches despite the change in platform.
“I’ll mention to the students now that every one of you is a winner,” said Dr. Jim Kielt, the club’s speech contest chair, before the contest began Tuesday. “By being here today and doing what you’re doing, we really consider you all winners.”
This year’s first place winner was Katelyn Pittman, a junior at Brunswick High School. Glynn Academy senior Katie Ann Walsh took second place, and Heritage Christian Academy senior Anna Lawless brought home third.
The winners received Lee Scheinman Scholarship awards for $1,000, $500 and $250. The first and second place winners will go on to compete at the Rotary Zone speech competition.
“We at the Rotary are the real winners by being able to listen to you today and see the future leaders of our country right in front of us,” Kielt said.
Judges were attorney Mark Podlin; Golden Isles Arts & Humanities Association Executive Director Heather Heath; and former Brunswick Mayor and current Nunnally House Coordinator Bryan Thompson.
In a phone interview after the contest, Pittman said the competition offers lessons in combating stage fright and conveying messages clearly. The experience offered her a chance to put herself out of her comfort zone and grow her skills as a writer and speaker.
“I enjoy writing so it was just another opportunity to write for fun and to gain experience in writing and receiving feedback,” she said.
This year’s virtual format was in some ways less stress-provoking than the typical in-person event, Pittman said.
“You were just in your own environment,” she said. “There weren’t people staring at you so it was a lot more relaxed and you could just talk to the screen.”
Walsh said her preparation for the competition included significant time editing her speech, the first draft of which was far too long. The experience helped her improve her writing skills, she said.
“All of the prompts Rotary gives are challenging prompts so it’s really a good way to practice writing,” she said.
Lawless spent a lot of time both doing the research and rehearsing the speech once she wrote it.
“In order to prepare for the speech, I presented it a million times in front of my parents to practice and become more fluent with it so that when it did come to the competition day I was able to really keep eye contact with the camera,” she said.
Competing virtually meant finding the perfect lighting, relying on technology to work properly at the right time and doing several sound checks, she said.
The experience, though, improved her public speaking skills.
Lawless encourages other students to take advantage of the program and participate in next year’s speech contest.
“I really enjoyed doing it,” she said. “I would tell everybody else to do it too because it’s such a great opportunity.”