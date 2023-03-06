The annual St. Simons Rotary Club's Chili Cookoff was held Saturday in Postell Park on St. Simons.
The judge's winners were Faithworks, first place; King & Prince Golf, Beach Resort, second place; and Brunette and a Bucket Cleaning Co., third place.
The People's Choice winners were A/C Guys, first place; Bubba Garcia's/Gnats Landing, second place; and Berkshire Hathaway HomeService Hodnett Cooper. The best booth theme prize went to Bubba Garcia's/Gnat's Landing.
Pictured are members of the Faithworks team and Sherri Pruitt, president of the St. Simons Rotary Club.
