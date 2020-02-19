Danged the lawsuit, it is full steam ahead for plans to corral the shipwrecked Golden Ray and remove it from the St. Simons Sound one giant slice at a time.
That was the message members of Unified Command gave Tuesday during a Rotary Club of St. Simons luncheon at Ziggy Mahoney’s on the island. Work to drive the first support piles into the sound’s sandy bottom is expected to begin by Thursday, marking the start of an ambitious plan to remove all 656 feet and 25,000 tons of the unsalvageable ship from the St. Simons Sound before the start of hurricane season in June.
“We will begin construction of the EPB (environmental protection barrier) this week,” said Coast Guard Lt. Commander Matt Waller of Unified Command. “We’re looking at Thursday to begin. It will start with pile driving.”
Meanwhile, a lawsuit filed late last week by former Golden Ray shipwreck contractor Donjon-SMIT seeks to stop work on the present plan of action. A federal hearing will take place on that injunction request next week at the U.S. District Courthouse in downtown Brunswick. Donjon-SMIT claims the plan put forth by contractor T&T Salvage could lead to an “almost certain” environmental catastrophe.
Some 320,000 gallons of oil have been removed from the Golden Ray since it capsized more than five months ago. However, 4,200 vehicles remain in its cargo hold, each with several gallons of gas, as well as oil and other automotive fluids.
Chris Graff of Unified Command’s Gallagher Marine Systems told the Rotarians that it is imperative to get the bulk of the work completed before hurricane season is under way.
“We’re aware of the lawsuit,” said Graff, Gallagher’s director of response services. “We’re going to hope that nothing impacts our timetable. The whole goal of this is to get it done before the height of the hurricane season.”
Assuming construction is permitted to proceed, Thursday will initiate the start of installing up to 80 steel pilings into the sound to support a double-layer mesh netting. The 140-foot-long piles are 48 inches around and will be driven about half their length into the seabed. The piles will be set in pairs, one inside the netting and one outside the netting. A boom barrier will line the surface of the net to catch oil and other floating pollutants.
The environmental barrier will be laid out in a rectangular shape, designed specifically to best withstand the swift currents of the St. Simons Sound, Waller said. A “current buster,” a floating apparatus resembling a long inflatable raft, will be placed at the corners to catch pollutants and feed them to skimmer boats inside the barrier. Crews on skimmer boats also will be outside the barrier to catch any pollution that might escape, Waller said.
“It’s called a current buster, and it’s been used in places like Scandinavia where there’s swift currents,” Waller said. “It’s a boom that allows the water to escape underneath while the pollutants stay on the surface. And then a boat will be able to skim that out.”
Crews will also begin laying lines underneath the Golden’s Ray’s sunken port side hull, which will serve to guide the giant chain saw that will slice the ship into eight pieces.
Construction of the environmental protection barrier is expected to be completed by the end of March. The barrier is intended to catch any debris that comes loose during the cutting process, particularly any of those thousands of vehicles on board.
Afterward, the VB 10,000 barge crane will arrive from New Orleans, La., to do the cutting and heavy lifting. More than 300 feet wide and 240 feet high, it is the largest lift vessel ever built in the U.S. The crane will saw its way up through the ship’s hull with a four-inch chain saw. Each cut will take about 24 hours and cutting cannot stop until complete once it commences.
“It’s more of a tearing than a cutting,” Graff said. “This is the first time (T&T Salvage) has done this.”
The section being cut will be wrapped in a mesh to prevent vehicles and other debris from falling out. However, officials anticipate some vehicles will fall out.
“The goal is to not let a lot of them come out (during the cutting), but there will be cars coming off,” Graff said. “That’s why the barrier will be in place.”
Each of the pieces, weighing between 4,100 and 2,700 tons, will be loaded onto a specially designed barge.
“It has a containment system, a wall to contain fluids once a piece is dropped onto the barge,” he said.
It should take about a week to cut, load and haul each piece away to a recycling facility in Louisiana, Waller said. Then the next cut will begin.
“Once the cutting phase starts, it should take about two months,” Graff said. “Then the cleanup begins.”
That means retrieving all the debris and vehicles remaining inside the barrier. Sonar and other underwater imaging technology will assist in this phase. The final cleanup process also will include removing the 6,000 tons of aggregate rock dropped around the ship’s sunken port side last fall to stabilize it in the swift currents.
Lastly, the mesh barrier will be dismantled. There is no timetable on the how long the entire project will last, but officials are adamant that the hull of the Golden Ray should be removed before hurricane season.
The Golden Ray could potentially wind up being the second costliest shipwreck in history, Graff said. Ultimately, under the federal Oil Pollution Act of 1990, cleanup and other associated costs rest with the ship’s owner, Hyundai Glovis, and its insurer, North of London P&I Association, Graff said. North of London is the world’s largest maritime insurer, he said.