The newest Glynn County Police Officer needs a hefty load of training before he is ready for service. He also needs to grow into his uniform.
And grow he will. By the time he is fully grown, Roscoe, the nearly 3-month-old bloodhound who will be the department’s next tracking dog, will be about 100 to 110 pounds, estimated Jeff Williams, captain of support services of the Glynn County Police Department.
Roscoe was the winning name out of three choices as voted on by the department’s Facebook followers. The other two options were Moose, which would have been applicable given his estimated size, and Bowers, a nod to the University of Georgia tight end and recent repeat national champion Brock Bowers.
Williams said Roscoe was donated to the department by the Jimmy Ryce Center for Victims of Predatory Abduction. The center, created after 9-year-old Jimmy Ryce was abducted, raped and murdered by a sexual predator in South Florida, operates a bloodhound program that provides dogs to police departments around the country in hopes of preventing similar situations.
“I would want to know that in the event one of my loved ones was missing the police have this added tool to their tool box,” said GCPD Capt. Michael Robinson.
Putting the name vote out to social media is part of interim Chief O’Neal Jackson’s effort to be more community focused, Robinson said.
“This was a great way to engage the public in a different way,” Robinson said. “We took the names from our internal suggestions and put that out through our social media platform on Facebook. After more than 780 votes, Roscoe it is.
Roscoe was interested in pretty much everything that moved on Tuesday outside the Glynn County Police Department headquarters, as any good young detective should be. His squeaky yellow ball kept his attention for a few seconds before a reporter’s camera quickly became his focus. A few seconds later, he was off across the grass to investigate something else.
K9 Sgt. Melisa Nolen outfitted Roscoe with his police vest, complete with a GCPD badge stitched into it. The vest promptly fell almost to the ground, still too big for the little fella who won’t stay that way for long.
“It will probably take him about three more weeks or so to be able to wear that,” Williams said.
Robinson said some of Roscoe’s training will take place locally, but much of it will be conducted off site once his handler is named. That handler, whoever it ends up being, will be Roscoe’s caretaker and partner, spending almost all of their time together on the job and at home, Robinson said.
Roscoe is the department’s second bloodhound and part of a K9 division that has nearly doubled in size during the past two years, Robinson said. Chief, the other, is a little more than a year old and is active at his job. On Tuesday he was involved in the search for a probation violator who ran from Glynn County Sheriff’s deputies into the marsh in the Ellis Point subdivision.
The K9 division also employs two apprehension dogs, Belgian malinois, and two narcotics dogs, a Belgian malinois and a German shepherd, malinois mix.
Interim Chief Jackson said he believes Roscoe will make a great addition to the team.
“We are proud to have him as the newest member of the department,” he said.