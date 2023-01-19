The newest Glynn County Police Officer needs a hefty load of training before he is ready for service. He also needs to grow into his uniform.

And grow he will. By the time he is fully grown, Roscoe, the nearly 3-month-old bloodhound who will be the department’s next tracking dog, will be about 100 to 110 pounds, estimated Jeff Williams, captain of support services of the Glynn County Police Department.

