For Kendra Rolle, the biggest boost to her confidence that she could handle the job of a Brunswick city commissioner came from actually taking office.
“People said, ‘You should consider politics, running for city commission,’ and I said nah,” said Rolle, a year into her first foray into public office. “I didn’t think I had what it took.”
Her decision to run for the office in 2021 didn’t come suddenly. It took a while for her to commit to becoming a candidate. That self-doubt has largely dissipated during her first year in office.
“This being my first time taking a shot at local government, these first 12 months gave me a chance to get the feel for my position, what I want to do and what I’m supposed to be doing,” Rolle said.
Getting to know more constituents in the city’s North Ward, the part of the city she represents, getting training, sitting in on meetings, attending conferences and learning from other municipal governments has provided her with greater insight into what the job entails.
“I didn’t really have a thought process as to what it would and would not be. I knew it would be a lot of work, and that it wouldn’t just be meetings,” she said. “It’s phone calls, speaking engagements, people wanting to talk with me. It’s a lot.”
Civic groups, the Brunswick Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce and others frequently look for commissioners to attend events and meetings. It’s a good opportunity to make even more connections she may be able to use to help her constituents, Rolle said.
She’s also much more familiar with what it’s going to take to fulfill her original campaign platform, which focused on blight and bringing more parks and recreation services to city residents.
Being on the commission, she’s seen behind the curtain, Rolle said. She sees what goes on behind the scenes, the chain of command the various processes government must go through before it takes action.
“Having a seat at the table is a little different. Now you see how the city runs, you see the chain of command; you see how the city works,” she said.
She used potholes as an example. People want to call the city about a pothole and see it filled quickly. She was the same way before taking office. But many don’t know the process the city has to go through involving the public works and finance departments, possibly even contracting out such work.
In the case of her parks and recreation goals, the city reestablishing its rec department will go a long way toward bringing more sports to the inner city.
“I call this ‘the year of the youth’ because parks and recreation is coming back and we’re seeing how the city can move forward and prepare the young generation,” Rolle said.
For the last 10 years, Glynn County has managed all parks and recreation matters in the county, but Rolle remembers when the city ran its own department, and properties like Howard Coffin Park were used to host birthday parties and tournaments. Getting that kind of programming back up and running will have a domino effect on local kids.
“I do feel as if getting parks and recreation back in the city will cut down on gang-related issues,” Rolle said. “Kids will have something they can go and be a part of instead of getting in trouble doing things they aren’t supposed to be doing.”
She doesn’t necessarily want to compete with the county, but Brunswick should at the very least offer basketball, football, track, tennis, baseball and softball rec department teams.
Seeing her son and his friends get into travel baseball has only reinforced this thinking.
“He’s loving it, and I’m loving being a baseball mom,” Rolle said.
During 2023 she will continue to hammer away at the issue of blight in the city limits by looking for ways to get people who have homes they aren’t occupying to sell or clean them up. Illegal dumping also contributes to the issue, so spreading the word about the city’s bulk pickup and disposal services is a must.
“Code enforcement can only handle so much,” she said.
Seeing the former Golden Isles Inn come down was good for her, Rolle said, and she made sure to take pictures. Some are wary of the new apartment and commercial development that may take its place, but new development — and new residents — are important to a thriving and dynamic city.
“It’s going to bring more development to the city and people moving into the city limits who sometimes live out in the county. I think it’s a good thing,” Rolle said.
She’s optimistic about the city’s ability to get something done about blight and recreation programs because of how well the five members of the commission — herself, Mayor Cosby Johnson and commissioners Felicia Harris, Johnny Cason and Julie Martin — work together. She said Harris, Martin and Cason were very welcoming to her and Johnson, both taking their first steps into public office and both relatively young.
“Compared to other cities, the five of us work very well together. We support one another. Coming in as millennials, we were welcomed with open arms by the other commissioners as well as city staff,” Rolle said. “I think that makes a difference when you’re working together.”