Less than a month after being forced financially to cease publication of his family’s century-old newspaper, Roger L. Williams died Wednesday morning in the offices where he spent decades publishing the Waycross Journal-Herald, according to Waycross Police Capt. Danny Hampton.
Police responding to a 911 call at 10:37 a.m. Wednesday found the 71-year-old dead inside the former offices of the Journal-Herald, 400 Isabella St. in Waycross, Hampton said.
The Journal-Herald published its last edition on Sept. 30, ending a 105-year run of the newspaper’s continuous publication under the direction of the Williams family. The publisher and principal stockholder, Mr. Williams said late last month the family newspaper had become a victim of financial downturns and market forces that have left newspapers across the nation struggling to remain viable in the 21st century. Additionally, the paper was still struggling financially to rebound from lost revenue during the recession, he said.
Speaking to The News last month, Mr. Williams said the Williams family and other Journal-Herald stockholders could not afford to exhaust personal funds to continue publication. So ended Mr. Williams’ 27-year tenure as publisher.
The newspaper had been in the family since 1916, when Jack Williams Sr. acquired ownership of the Herald-Journal. He had been the business manager when the Waycross Evening Herald and the Waycross Daily Journal merged in 1914.
Williams Sr. remained publisher until his death in 1957. Jack Williams Jr., Mr. Williams’ father, served as publisher for the next 35 years until his death in June of 1992. Mr. Williams, Jack Williams Jr.’s youngest son, took up the family mantle days later. Older brother Jack Williams III was the Herald-Journal’s editor at that time.
Buff Leavy, publisher of The Brunswick News, said Mr. Williams will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by the Georgia newspaper community.
“A lot of men and women around our state in the newspaper business are very sad,” said Leavy, president and editor of The News. “Our prayers here at The News are sincerely with the Williams’ family.”
Although competition has long been a driving force in the newspaper business, Leavy said Mr. Williams was always accommodating and willing to share his expertise.
“I visited Mr. Williams and his team on a couple of occasions through the years to get assistance when looking for advice on purchasing similar equipment or starting similar projects they had experience in,” said Leavy, himself the publisher of a newspaper that has been in his family since its inception in 1902. “He was extremely generous and accommodating to help me. I always had an informal agreement with Mr. Williams and the Waycross paper. If either of us ever needed help with printing issues or anything, we would be good backups for each other. On a couple of occasions when our presses broke down, we did call on The Waycross Journal-Herald to keep us from missing publishing a newspaper. I am grateful for this relationship we had with the Williams family.”
In his interview with The News upon the Herald-Journal’s closing, Mr. Williams lamented that there was no other option but to close. At his age, Mr. Williams said, he simply could not jeopardize his personal accounts to keep the paper afloat any longer.
“You feel like you’re losing a part of yourself,” Mr. Williams told The News. “I’m a Christian. I pray about it. The Lord will help you get through it.”